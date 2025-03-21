Updated Mar 21, 2025 at 12:08 AM ET

Golden State Warriors great Stephen Curry headed to the locker room in Thursday night's home game versus the Toronto Raptors after landing hard on his tailbone, per The Athletic's Anthony Slater.

Shortly after heading to the locker room, Curry was ruled out for the rest of the game with a pelvic contusion, according to the Warriors' PR department.

This is a developing story with more to follow.