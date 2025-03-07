Golden State Warriors fans are reacting passionately to an offensive fouled called on Stephen Curry during the Warriors' Thursday matchup against the Brooklyn Nets. Off a routine inbound pass, Nets' Keon Johnson drew an offensive foul on Curry in the backcourt, which sparked various responses from fans on social media.

Curry contested the controversial call, but not as much as the angry fans who watched Brooklyn build a double-digit lead in the first half of Thursday's matchup.

Warriors fans were FURIOUS after Steph Curry got called for an offensive foul on this play… Good call or bad call? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/0TDpQRyH8w — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 7, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Warriors eventually battled back before halftime, making it a two-possession game before the break. However, that didn't prevent fans from voicing their opinions on X, formerly Twitter.

“terrible, soft call,” one user posted.

Another fan posted, “Bad call everything is against Steph,” another user said.

Steph gonna go off pic.twitter.com/Pssor0KzKY — Willy (@Willythedobe) March 7, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Nets took a 60-55 lead into halftime, while the Warriors, winners of seven of their last eight games, look to add another win to their record.

Draymond Green's eye-opening take on Stephen Curry, Warriors

Veteran Draymond Green's interesting take on Stephen Curry entering the conversation for one of the greatest NBA players of all-time made headlines. Green didn't hold back on why he's in the running.

Green shared his take on an episode of The Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis.

“There is no one in the history of the NBA who has been guarded like Steph Curry,” Green said. “I've played in the NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers and got wide-open layups and dunks in transition because he's running on the wing and they'd rather go run and take the three away from him on the wing and give me a dunk.

“You tell me the game of basketball is modeled after how you play… You telling me that guy doesn't go in the GOAT conversation?”

Curry entered halftime of Thursday's matchup against the Nets with 14 of the Warriors' 55 points.