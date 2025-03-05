ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Brooklyn Nets host the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Warriors-Nets prediction and pick.

The Warriors are ballin' since they acquired Jimmy Butler from the Miami Heat. They are 8-2 in their last 10 games and winners of two straight against the Charlotte Hornets and New York Knicks. They ended February with five straight wins against the Houston Rockets, Sacramento Kings, Dallas Mavericks, Hornets again, and the Orlando Magic. They are capable of beating anyone in the league if they are playing at a high level. At 34-28, they are 6th in the Western Conference but are just 17-15 on the road.

The Nets are 2.5 games behind the Chicago Bulls for the 10-seed in the East. They have a chance at making the play-in tournament but it will be an uphill climb. They are losers of five straight and are 21-40 overall, tied with the Philadelphia 76ers. Cam Thomas has been scoring at an elite level and Cameron Johnson is a great two-way player. D'Angelo Russell is back in Brooklyn and always seems to play well in black. We will see if the Nets can turn things around and make a run for the postseason with just over a month left in the season.

Here are the Warriors-Nets NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Warriors-Nets Odds

Golden State Warriors: -10.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -420

Brooklyn Nets: +10.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +330

Over: 223.5 (-110)

Under: 222.5 (-110)

How To Watch Warriors vs. Nets

Time: 7:30 ET/4:30 PT

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area, YES Network

Why the Warriors Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Warriors should be able to continue their elite play with another win in New York. They are not particularly great on the road and recently lost to the Sixers, who have the same record as the Nets. This is the final game of the road trip and they could be fatigued. The good news is they have been in NY for a couple of days and should be adjusted before heading home.

In the win over the Knicks, Stephen Curry scored 28 points and dished out nine assists. Jimmy Butler scored 19 and added four rebounds and four assists. Look for that duo to shine again on Thursday night. Curry already scored 28 against the Nets earlier this season. Brandin Podziemski is turning into a scoring machine as well as he now averages 10.3 points per game. He scored 19 against the Knicks.

Golden State is 33-28-1 against the spread and 31-31 on over/under's.

Why the Nets Could Cover the Spread/Win

Cam Thomas is scoring amongst the best in the NBA right now. At 24.2 points per game, he is 17th in the NBA in scoring right above Curry, who is at 24.1. He has only played in 21 games this season as he dealt with injuries. However, in recent games, he scored 24 against the San Antonio Spurs and 16 against the Portland Trail Blazers. We all remember how hot he was to begin the season. He had six 30+ point games including a 43-point outing against the Knicks in a close loss. The Nets need a huge game again from the guard to help them cover or potentially win against the Warriors. His status for the game is still to be determined.

The Nets are 31-29-1 against the spread and 26-35 on over/under's. They haven't covered in three straight games but the over has hit in there of the four games. The Nets' scoring has been down lately but they have random bursts where they can score 110+.

Final Warriors-Nets Prediction & Pick

The Warriors are hot right now, winners of eight of their last ten. They should win and cover in this game but I expect the Nets to give them a great game. The Over hits as well.

Final Warriors-Nets Prediction & Pick: Warriors -10.5 (-110), Over 223.5 (-110)