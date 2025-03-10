The Golden State Warriors have been transformed by the Jimmy Butler trade; they have gone 11-1 with Butler in the lineup, and Butler's presence seems to have helped Stephen Curry the most. Curry has been on a tear as of late, and on Saturday night, the Warriors star once again played a starring role in a 115-110 win over the Detroit Pistons, scoring 32 points despite a substandard shooting night, crossing the 25,000-point mark for his career in the process.

Curry is only the 30th player (how fitting) in NBA history to score 25,000 points or more for their career, and the Warriors certainly knew how momentous of an occasion it was. In fact, Draymond Green, Curry's teammate since the 2012-13 season, took initiative and secured the game ball for the Warriors star.

Apparently, this is not the first time Green has done it, with Curry joking that he has already done this in the past for Kevin Durant — making fun of Green in the process.

“Yeah, he’s gonna keep it for me. I heard he’s got a little bit of KD’s memorabilia. He’s just collecting stuff for all of us. I’ll come back and get it eventually,” Curry joked in his postgame presser following the Warriors' win over the Pistons, via 95.7 The Game on X (formerly Twitter).

“Yeah, he’s gonna keep it for me. I heard he’s got a little bit of KD’s memorabilia. He’s just collecting stuff for all of us. I’ll come back and get it eventually.” Steph on Draymond taking the game ball 😂😂 https://t.co/J7v38xU6c8 pic.twitter.com/98aYH0dt95 — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) March 9, 2025 Expand Tweet

Curry, of course, is joking around; he's earned the right to engage in this kind of banter with Green having been through so many battles with him in the past. But perhaps there is utility in Green keeping the game ball for the Warriors star; after all, the 2015 NBA MVP may not have as much room in his awards cabinet as Green does.

At the end of the day, what the Warriors will be most pleased with is how well-oiled their current machine seems to be, hitting their stride right in time for the season's stretch run.

Stephen Curry's hot streak is fueling the Warriors' surge

There have been some moments earlier in the 2024-25 season where Stephen Curry looked more mortal than ever, more susceptible to rough shooting nights than he was in the past. But Curry has been rejuvenated by the Butler trade, and even on nights where he's not shooting the ball well, he still finds other ways to contribute or score the basketball.

Curry is currently putting up 30.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 5.8 assists per game in games he's shared with Butler, and he's doing so on near 50/40/90 splits. Those are numbers of an MVP-caliber player, and at 36 years old, what Curry is doing cannot be taken for granted.