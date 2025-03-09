The Golden State Warriors picked up a 115-110 win over the Detroit Pistons on Saturday night. There was a falsely set off fire alarm during the game. Star point guard Stephen Curry did not understand the purpose of it.

“At first, they had the violinist out there, I thought it was part of her routine. She was doing the covers of songs, I thought it was the grand finale and I thought, ‘that's aggressive.' You realize it's real, you have no idea what to do. 19,000 people, where do you go? Thankfully, everybody was safe. That was a first for me for sure,” Curry said in a post to X, formerly Twitter, via 95.7 The Game.

Curry led all scorers with 32 points, adding three rebounds, four assists and shooting a perfect 12-of-12 from the free-throw line.

The Warriors return to action on Monday night when they host the Portland Trail Blazers. They hope to avoid any other fire alarm issues at Chase Center.

Curry hits milestone in Warriors' win over Pistons

Star point guard Stephen Curry crossed another significant milestone in the Golden State Warriors' win over the Detroit Pistons on Saturday night. He scored his 25,000th career point, becoming the 26th player in NBA history to do so.

“It was a surprise, actually. I knew I was coming up on it but I didn't think about it until I heard it in game,” Curry said, via ESPN. “There's a list, [broadcaster] Tim Roye told me after the game only 10 guys I think or now 10 guys that have done it with one franchise, so that's pretty special. And the names that are on that list are synonymous with basketball history, so that's pretty cool.”

Curry is closing in on 4,000 career 3-pointers as well, needing just seven more to achieve it. That accomplishment could come any game now for Curry and the Warriors.