When Stephen Curry threw down a dunk seemingly out of nowhere against the Philadelphia 76ers on a nationally televised edition of Saturday night basketball, it's going to turn heads around the Golden State Warriors' fanbase.

Mind you, fans know that Curry is capable of dunking, as he's done it before in his career and is still one of the better athletes in the world, but he hasn't accomplished the feat in a game since the 2018-19 NBA season, and isn't getting younger midway through his 16th NBA season by the Bay.

Discussing his athletic accomplishment after the game with reporters, Curry noted that while he was excited for an opportunity to show that he can still throw it down with the best of them, this was probably his final jam session in the NBA as an active player.

“I've been feeling pretty good, I've been dealing with some knee stuff all year, so I took advantage of a cherry-picked opportunity,” Stephen Curry boldly told reporters. “That will probably be my last dunk. I'm calling it now, that was the last one you will see. I'm calling it right now, that's the last one you will see.”

Goodness, talk about the end of an era, as any time Curry does something for the last time it only reminds fans that his on-court days are coming to an end one way or another.

Now granted, could Curry be afforded another chance to “cherry-pick” another easy dunk and throw it down to get on SportsCenter? Sure, any time Curry leaves the ground in such a matter – or does anything notable, really – it will go viral online and get fans talking about the best shooter of all time. But considering Curry hasn't dunked once since before the NBA Bubble and rarely even looks to get off the ground when he's around the bucket, maybe he's right; maybe this was, in fact, the final dunk of Curry's career, and if that's the case, fans will have to accept that nothing in the NBA, not even his NBA Finals archrival, LeBron James, lasts forever.

Fortunately, fans will forever have the memories of Curry's run in the NBA, including the Chef cooking up a spicy one against Philadelphia on the first night of March.