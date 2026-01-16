The Golden State Warriors’ 126-113 win over the New York Knicks on Thursday night came with a familiar sight and a sobering reveal. After delivering a vintage performance, Stephen Curry admitted he played through a quad contusion. That explained why he was seen limping through the tunnels at Chase Center following the game.

The revelation added context to what otherwise looked like business as usual from Golden State’s star. Curry finished with 27 points, seven assists, and three rebounds in 34 minutes. He shot 10-of-17 from the field and knocked down four three-pointers to power the Warriors to a milestone victory.

Curry acknowledged postgame that he “played through it.” It was a reminder of how much the Warriors continue to lean on their franchise cornerstone. The win pushed Golden State Warriors to 23–19. It markes the first time this season they’ve climbed four games over .500. That's a notable checkpoint in a tightly packed Western Conference race.

Golden State’s 2025-26 season has been anything but smooth. Injuries and lineup adjustments have forced constant recalibration. However, the Warriors are finally finding rhythm. Guys like Moses Moody and even Brandin Podziemski have helped stabilize the offense. Still, Curry remains the engine-setting tempo. He continues to deliver late-game clarity when things tighten.

Individually, Curry is again producing at an All-Star level. He currently averages north of 28 points per game while ranking among the league’s leaders in made three-pointers. Playing through a quad contusion against the Knicks only reinforced his importance. As the Warriors push for playoff positioning, Curry’s health will remain central to how far this team can realistically go.