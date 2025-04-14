After Rory McIlroy finally captured the elusive Masters title, Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry wasted no time in celebrating the moment, quickly paying tribute to the Northern Irish golfer’s long-awaited triumph.

Curry recently took to Instagram to celebrate Rory McIlroy’s historic achievement with his 58.1 million followers. Sharing a story that spotlighted McIlroy’s long-awaited Masters victory, Curry honored the Northern Irish golfer’s climb to Grand Slam status—becoming just the sixth player in golf history to reach that milestone.

After 14 years of relentless effort, McIlroy finally sank a three-footer to defeat Justin Rose in a sudden-death playoff and secure the elusive Green Jacket. Curry, clearly thrilled, added the caption, “Your time good man! @rorymcilroy” to mark the moment.

The Golden State Warriors dropping to the Play-in Tournament

Stephen Curry definitely seemed to need a silver lining after the Warriors’ tough loss to the Los Angeles Clippers just hours earlier. Finding some comfort in Rory McIlroy’s long-awaited Masters triumph, Curry took a moment to shift focus and celebrate someone else’s victory—one that carried 14 years of weight and finally ended with a Grand Slam.

A win would’ve locked in the Warriors’ playoff spot, keeping their postseason hopes on solid ground. But after falling 124-119 to Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers, Golden State slipped to the Play-In and the 7th seed in the Western Conference standings, adding more pressure with just a couple of games left.

The Warriors still have a postseason path, but they'll need to beat the Memphis Grizzlies in the Play-In to secure a playoff spot. Golden State has never won a Play-In game, but they’ve beaten Memphis in six of their last ten meetings, including the last two. So while the momentum may not be ideal, Stephen Curry and his squad still have a real chance to flip the script. For now, though, the loss has likely hit team morale hard.

Stephen Curry's relationship with Rory McIlroy and golf

It’s no surprise Stephen Curry kept tabs on the Masters. Like fellow NBA greats Michael Jordan and Charles Barkley, Curry often trades the hardwood for the fairway. But unlike most, he’s done more than just mess around with a golf club — he’s built a serious reputation on the course, showing off skills that rival his basketball finesse.

The Warriors star has earned a name for himself in the golf world, not just as a hobbyist but as a true competitor. In 2023, Curry clinched the American Century Championship title and was also named Golf Ambassador that same year. His unforgettable hole-in-one during the tournament became an instant classic — a moment that carved its place in golf lore. So when Curry praised Rory McIlroy, he wasn’t just speaking as a basketball icon, but as a fellow golfer who truly understood the magnitude of McIlroy’s triumph.

Stephen Curry and Rory McIlroy have built a strong professional relationship. In September 2023, Curry partnered with NBC Sports and Unanimous Media to launch Niiice Shot, a series where he attempted to recreate iconic golf shots. McIlroy appeared in one episode to assist. In 2024, McIlroy and Tiger Woods founded TGL, a tech-driven golf league. Curry joined as an investor, aligning himself further with McIlroy and showing his continued interest in the sport.

Rory McIlroy had his moment in the spotlight, and now it’s Stephen Curry’s turn. Up next, Curry and the Warriors face the Memphis Grizzlies in the play-in tournament, where he’ll fight to keep their playoff hopes alive.