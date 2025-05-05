The Golden State Warriors were able to advance to the second round of the playoffs after defeating the Houston Rockets 103-89 in Game 7. The Warriors once led the series 3-1, but were not able to close out the Rockets in Games 5 or 6. This Warriors team has been in a win-or-go-home situation several times, and they showed that they were ready for the moment.

Stephen Curry did what he could to lead the Warriors to the next round, and in Game 7, he finished with 22 points, 10 rebounds, and seven assists despite starting the first half off slow. Throughout the entire series, Curry put on for the Warriors, and he made history doing so, according to a Reddit user.

“At 37 years old, Steph Curry is the 1st in Warriors history and oldest in NBA history to lead his team in points, rebounds, and assists in a single playoff series,” the Reddit user wrote.

Curry is continuing to show his dominance this late in his career, and it's helping the Warriors as they are on a mission to win another championship. To probably make things even better for him, he's eliminated the Rockets once again in the playoffs, something that he's done in the past when James Harden was on the team.

After Game 7, Curry was asked what he thinks his reputation in the city of Houston is.

“I'm a winner,” Curry said.

Stephen Curry praises Rockets after long series

Though Curry was able to accomplish what he did in the series, he still showed respect to the Rockets for how they played in all seven games.

“Every game was so different. All 12 of them,” Curry said. “I mean, from their rotations to the scores. It was low scoring for a majority of them, then it became a shooting fest.

"That was one of the toughest defenses I think I've ever faced." Steph Curry on the Rockets defense

“I can only speak for myself, in the way that was one of the toughest defenses I think I've ever faced, in the sense of the physicality that was allowed early in the series, and then their commitment to just trying to take away all the patterns that we usually thrive off of and guard me a half court at times. It was wild.”

The Rockets did their best to make it tough on the Warriors, and they had a number of defenders to throw at Curry to try and get him off his game. In the end, it didn't work out for them, and the Warriors will now be facing the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second round.