After the Golden State Warriors advanced to the second round of the NBA Playoffs after beating the Houston Rockets in Game 7 on Sunday night, star Stephen Curry sent high praises to the opponents. While Curry and the Warriors have a history of winning against the Rockets, he still spoke on how tough the matchup was for him.

Despite exploding for 14 points in the final period, Houston held down Curry in the first half, scoring three points on seven shots attempted from the field. While still having an impact in other areas, Curry would go as far as to say that this Rockets team “was one of the toughest defenses I think I've ever faced,” according to 95.7 The Game.

“Every game was so different. All 12 of them,” Curry said after finishing with 22 points on eight of 16 shooting from the field, four of 10 from deep, to go along with 10 rebounds, seven assists, two steals, and two blocks. “I mean, from their rotations to the scores. It was low scoring for a majority of them, then it became a shooting fest.”

“And this game was kind of like the back to that pattern of low scoring, just defensive, physical, tough, grinding out type of game,” Curry continued. “So it was, I can only speak for myself, in the way that was one of the toughest defenses I think I've ever faced, in the sense of the physicality that was allowed early in the series, and then their commitment to just trying to take away all the patterns that we usually thrive off of and guard me a half court at times.”

— 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) May 5, 2025

Warriors' Stephen Curry speaks on staying “patient” against the Rockets

With some blown away by Curry's performance in the Warriors' Game 7, it didn't have to involve the star scoring 30 or 40 points to get it done, but rather contributing in every aspect of the box score. He would speak about the significance of being “patient” in a contest like Sunday, where Houston was pressuring the dynamic shooter in a multitude of ways, but still found a way to be a presence in helping out the rest of his team.

“It was wild, but just staying patient, but still being aggressive was the difference tonight,” Curry said. “I only had three points in the first half in like five shots. But eventually, I'm trying to make the right play and soften them up. And eventually, you can make your presence felt scoring-wise, but everything else was about just trying to make winning plays.”

The same sentiments were echoed by relatively new teammate Jimmy Butler, who spoke about what makes him one of the greatest players of all time. Curry impacted the game despite shooting poorly in the first half, but when Golden State needed him late, he turned it up for an offensive fourth quarter.

There's no denying Curry will be needed once the Warriors face the Minnesota Timberwolves with Game 1 on Tuesday night.