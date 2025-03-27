The Golden State Warriors are hoping that they can get Stephen Curry back from injury, and there seems to be positive news regarding his return, according to The Athletic's Anthony Slater.

“Steph Curry went through a six-minute team scrimmage today in New Orleans. He is about to do an individual workout. Warriors will list him as questionable tomorrow at Pelicans, but Steve Kerr said he remains optimistic Curry will return,” Slater wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Curry has missed the last two games for the Warriors with a pelvic contusion after suffering the injury against the Toronto Raptors. He went through practice with the Warriors a day before their game against the Miami Heat, but he was eventually listed as out. It seems like Curry is doing more and more on the court, and it may be sooner than later when he's able to return to the floor.

Stephen Curry may return soon for the Warriors

With the Warriors in an important stretch during their season with the postseason slowly approaching, getting healthy is going to be critical. Curry is of course the Warriors' best player, and he has been playing some of his basketball this season since Jimmy Butler arrived at the trade deadline. Not only has Curry been sidelined with an injury, but Gary Payton II will also be out for an extended period of time due to a ligament tear in his left shooting hand.

For now, Butler and Draymond Green will have to lead the team, and they haven't been very successful doing so, losing their last two games since Curry has been out. The sooner he's able to come back, the better the chance they have at finishing the season strong and possibly getting into the top six of the Western Conference standings.

The Warriors currently sit at No. 7 in the conference and are battling with the Los Angeles Clippers and Minnesota Timberwolves for the No. 6 spot. It may come down to the final game of the regular season to find out who gets the sixth seed, and the Warriors have shown that they can go on a run to get in the position they need to be in.

Nonetheless, it all starts with Curry and his health, but it looks like he'll be back soon. His latest update should be a sigh of relief for the team and the fans hoping that they can make a deep playoff run this season.