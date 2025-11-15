Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga remains out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans. Coming off back-to-back wins against the San Antonio Spurs, including Stephen Curry's 49-point performance for the Warriors after a blowout loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, Golden State will go for three in a row.

Kuminga was officially ruled out on Saturday afternoon, per ESPN's Anthony Slater.

“Jonathan Kuminga remains out for the Warriors tomorrow night in New Orleans. Zion Williamson is questionable. Jordan Poole is out. It’ll be the first game for Kevon Looney against the Warriors after 10 seasons with the franchise,” Slater reported.

10-year veteran Kevon Looney agreed to a two-year deal, worth $16 million with the Pelicans in free agency after spening his entire career with the Warriors. Saturday's matchup will be the first time Looney's faced his former team.

Kevon Looney drops truth bomb on Warriors departure

Pelicans veteran Kevon Looney expressed the frustration that led to him leaving the Warriors over the summer, as his reduced role over the years began to take a toll. Warriors head coach Steve Kerr often turned to other options.

However, in Game 7 of the Warriors' first-round series against the Rockets, Looney admitted that watching rookie center Quinten Post play over him eventually led to him consider playing for a different team, he said, per the Warriors Plus Minus Podcast.

“We're going against Steven Adams. This is what I do. It's like ya'll don't trust me,” Looney said. “They put me in that, at the end of Game 7, while we were out the way at that point. They're not giving me the chance to really let me do what I do. It's like, all right, y'all don't trust me. I thought y'all would trust me.”

"We're going against Steven Adams… they're not giving me the chance to really let me do what I do. It's like, alright, y'all don't trust me. I thought y'all would trust me." Kevon Looney on what led to his exit from the Dubs. (via Warriors Plus Minus)pic.twitter.com/rFI2PNwIFP — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) July 15, 2025

Despite Looney's feelings towards how his role diminished toward the end of his Warriors tenure, seeing the many familiar faces should make a great reunion with the three-time champion center.