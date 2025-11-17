Moses Moody made franchise history that involved Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson with his remarkable 3-point shooting in the Golden State Warriors' matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday night.

In 33 minutes of action, Moody finished with a stat line of 32 points, four rebounds, three steals, and a block. He shot 10-of-16 from the field, including 8-of-12 from beyond the arc, and 4-of-5 from the free-throw line.

The first quarter is where he made his biggest impact on the court. He scored 21 in the opening period, which included him making seven 3-pointers. Golden State revealed that to be a new feat in franchise history, which had Curry and Thompson complete the same achievement.

“Moses Moody has a career-high 7 threes (7-of-8), all in the 1st quarter, joining Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson as the only Warriors to hit at least 7 threes in a single quarter. His 21 points in the 1st quarter mark his first career 20-point quarter (14th career 20-point game),” the post read.

How Moses Moody, Warriors played against Pelicans

Moses Moody got to enjoy his historic night as the Warriors coasted to a 124-106 win over the Pelicans.

Golden State got off to a hot start with Moody's performance, taking a 44-28 lead after the first quarter. New Orleans never recovered from the poor defensive start, being unable to significantly cut into the deficit.

Perimeter shooting and ball movement stood out the most in this matchup. The Warriors dominated in both categories by making 24 3-pointers and creating 34 assists. It wasn't the same for the Pelicans as they only converted eight triples and dished out 22 assists.

Four players scored in double-digits for Golden State, including Moody. Brandin Podziemski delivered a solid display of 19 points, three rebounds and three assists. He shot 8-of-13 overall, including 3-of-7 from downtown. Jimmy Butler III came next with 18 points and 10 assists, Buddy Hield put up 11 points and three steals, while Stephen Curry provided nine points and five rebounds.

Golden State improved to a 9-6 record on the season, holding the eighth spot of the Western Conference standings. They are above the Portland Trail Blazers by 1.5 games and Utah Jazz by 3.5 games while being even with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Phoenix Suns for sixth place.

The Warriors will look forward to their next matchup, remaining on the road. They face the Orlando Magic on Nov. 18 at 7 p.m. ET.