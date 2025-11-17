As the timeline remains uncertain for Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud, as he's still in concussion protocol, the next opportunity for him to play will be Thursday night against the Buffalo Bills. Stroud would be ruled out for the Texans against the Tennessee Titans; the quarterback's status is still up in the air.

Reported by Sam Warren, Houston head coach DeMeco Ryans said that Stroud and Jalen Pitre remain in the concussion protocol and their “status is unsure” for Thursday.

“Texans HC DeMeco Ryans said QB C.J. Stroud and Nickel Jalen Pitre are still in the concussion protocol. Status is unsure for Thursday night against Bills,” Warren wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Stroud has missed the last two games, where it has been Davis Mills starting at quarterback, who has led the team to two wins in the past few weeks. Ryans will play it by ear when it comes to Stroud.

“We’ll see how the week goes,” Ryans said.

The uncertain status for Stroud had been the general notion with the young star, with even Adam Schefter of ESPN echoing the same sentiments since it'll be a short week for the Texans.

“Texans QB C.J. Stroud is out for Sunday’s game against the Titans, and with Houston having a short week ahead of Thursday night’s game against Buffalo, it remains uncertain whether its starting quarterback will be able to clear concussion protocol in time to play the Bills, per source,” Schefter wrote on X.

At any rate, Houston is 5-5 and looks to make it three straight wins against the Bills on Thursday.