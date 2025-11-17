The Baltimore Ravens were in a dogfight with their divisional opponent Cleveland Browns, and they came back in the fourth quarter to win 23-16. With the game tied late in the quarter and the Ravens in a fourth-and-1 situation, the offense lined up in a Tush Push formation with Mark Andrews under center.

Instead of taking it up the middle for the one yard, Andrews reversed and ran to the side, sprinting away for a 36-yard touchdown to give the Ravens the lead. After the game, Andrews spoke about the execution and how the team was able to make the play work.

“Schematically, having a play on a critical down is something that we are always paying attention to—credit to the coaches for seeing that type of thing,” Andrews said via Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated. “Credit to all the guys up front, obviously Pat, Charlie making big-time blocks on the edge. From there, it was just making the right play and getting to the end zone. That was awesome.”

A few weeks ago, the Ravens were down and out, and it was uncertain if they would be able to get out of the hole they were in. They've now won four games in a row and are 5-5.

“I think the resiliency of this team, obviously, there was so much hype, and we played some good football to start, being able to claw our way out of that hole we’ve been in, and to come back to 5–5, sitting where we are right now is just a credit to everyone in this organization,” Andrews said. “How hard they’ve worked, staying humble and keeping the course, and just looking to take it week to week. That’s what we are striving to do.”

The job is far from over for the Ravens, but they can see light at the end of the tunnel.