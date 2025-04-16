On Sunday, Steve Kerr made waves when he decided to give Jonathan Kuminga, a highly-touted part of the Golden State Warriors' young core, a grand total of zero minutes in their must-win game against the Los Angeles Clippers to avoid falling in the play-in tournament. In the end, the Warriors lost, 124-119, which then invited even more questions regarding Kerr's decision to bench the 22-year-old forward.

Kerr defended his decision by saying that he went with the group of guys he felt comfortable with, and it was telling that Kuminga wasn't part of that group. With another must-win game on the horizon for the Warriors as they battle against the Memphis Grizzlies for the seventh seed in the Western Conference, Kerr will have major rotation decisions to make yet again — with many awaiting whether or not Kuminga would be getting minutes this time around.

The Warriors head coach, however, decided not to address the Kuminga situation prior to their contest against the Grizzlies — which already speaks volumes. As per Marc Grandi of 95.7 The Game, Kerr declined to answer the question of whether or not he held a conversation with Kuminga regarding his role moving forward.

Kerr has been notoriously tough on Kuminga over the years, with his treatment of the young forward being a polarizing topic among Warriors fans. Many believe that Kerr has been clipping Kuminga's wings for years, while others believe that this tough love is going to work wonders for his development.

Deciding to bench Kuminga in the biggest games of the season has called into question the 22-year-old's future with the Warriors. But if the Dubs were to mount a deep playoff run, they will need all hands on deck, which means that Kuminga could play a role moving forward.

Are Jonathan Kuminga's days with the Warriors numbered?

Jonathan Kuminga will be entering restricted free agency this offseason, which means that the Warriors can match any offer sheet should they please. But Kuminga could end up being a trade piece for the Dubs moving forward, especially when his importance to the team has dwindled in the aftermath of the Jimmy Butler trade.

Kuminga is a major X-factor for the Dubs, however; he can create his own shot and attack the basket, giving the Warriors a boost when their offense bogs down. He also provides some physicality and athleticism for the team on the wing. But his days with the team appear to be numbered, that much has been made clear over the past few days.