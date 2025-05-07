The Golden State Warriors earned a 99-88 Game 1 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night. However, the following day was a bit dramatic after Minnesota's head coach, Chris Finch, claimed he sent complaints to the league office. Steve Kerr was reportedly quick to clap back with a response of his own.

Finch claims he sent video evidence to the league of the Warriors' “tackling” center Rudy Gobert. The Timberwolves' head coach was openly critical of Golden State's play in Game 1 and is seemingly upset with the lack of calls from the officials. When asked about Finch's complaints, Kerr claimed he's also submitting tapes to the NBA, according to Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo Sports.

“Warriors coach Steve Kerr on Chris Finch sending clips to the league on the Warriors' treatment of Rudy Gobert: ‘I'm getting ready to send my own tapes to the league. Chris has his complaints, I have mine.”

The 59-year-old head coach didn't seem to elaborate on what tapes he's sending to the league. Regardless, Kerr could simply be trolling Finch, and likely disagrees that there was any unnecessary play going on in Game 1. Especially considering the Warriors just finished a playoff series against the Houston Rockets that was incredibly physical.

With Game 2 tipping off on Thursday night, the physicality could always intensify. Many anticipated as such due to Gobert and Draymond Green's ongoing feud. The Warriors may have to rely even more on physicality as well, considering Stephon Curry is already ruled out for Game 2 and could miss several games with a hamstring strain.

The Warriors are in pursuit of their fifth championship win since the 2014-15 season. The last time Golden State won the title came in the 2021-22 campaign when the franchise defeated the Boston Celtics in six games. Not having Curry in the lineup could hurt their chances in the playoffs this season, however, the team did acquire Jimmy Butler via trade with the Miami Heat before the trade deadline. It's expected the Warriors will lean on the veteran forward until Curry makes his way back from injury.