Several factors contributed to the Golden State Warriors' Game 3 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, but many pointed to Draymond Green's sixth foul with four minutes remaining. To Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, the foul-out was not the biggest factor in his team's downfall.

Kerr admitted he did not believe Green deserved a couple of his fouls, including his fourth, a blocking call, which he unsuccessfully challenged. However, the coach pointed out that the fouls had nothing to do with the Timberwolves' excellence down the stretch.

“The sixth one was a tough one,” Kerr said. “That didn't feel great looking at the replay, but it is what it is. They outplayed us in the fourth, and they deserved to win.”

Despite playing without Stephen Curry, Golden State led by two points at halftime and entered the final frame with a four-point edge. However, the Timberwolves outscored the Warriors 33-24 in the fourth quarter to steal a 102-97 victory.

On top of the six fouls, Green struggled the entire game. He ended with just two points, two rebounds and four assists in 29 minutes while also adding five turnovers. Green struggled to contain Julius Randle, whose 24 points were key for the Timberwolves' comeback victory.

Minnesota took a 2-1 series lead with the win, regaining home-court advantage. Since dropping Game 1, the Timberwolves have now won two straight since Curry has been sidelined.

Warriors look to rebound at home against Timberwolves

Golden State still expects to be without Curry in Game 4, where it faces a must-win scenario. Teams are historically doomed whenever on the wrong side of a 3-1 lead, and the Warriors have no firepower to overcome such a deficit with a hobbled star.

Without Curry, Jimmy Butler unsurprisingly led the way with 33 points, but Jonathan Kuminga caught fire off the bench with a 30-point outing in Game 3. Kerr praised Kuminga after the game, suggesting he may insert him into the starting lineup for Game 4.

Kerr has deployed three different starting lineups in as many games of the Western Conference Semifinals thus far. Curry's injury forced him to adjust, but the Warriors continue to seek answers at center, to no avail. After Quinten Post started Game 2, Kerr dusted off Trayce Jackson-Davis to start Game 3, but played him for just 11 minutes.

The Warriors and Timberwolves tip off Game 4 on Monday at 10 p.m. ET from the Chase Center.