With the Golden State Warriors missing Stephen Curry in a critical Game 3, the spotlight turned to their supporting cast — and Jonathan Kuminga did not disappoint.

Despite the Warriors falling 102-97 to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday night and slipping behind 2-1 in the second-round series, Kuminga had the best playoff performance of his career. The 22-year-old forward erupted for 30 points off the bench, adding six rebounds, three assists, and two blocks while shooting 11-for-18 from the field, 3-of-4 from three, and 5-of-6 at the line.

“JK played one of the best games of his life,” head coach Steve Kerr said postgame. “It was fantastic to see. You can see how necessary he is in this matchup, especially without Steph.”

Kuminga's emergence couldn’t have come at a more crucial time. The Warriors are scrambling to keep their playoff hopes alive while Curry rehabs a hamstring strain suffered in Game 1. Without the two-time MVP’s floor-spacing and offensive command, Golden State desperately needed someone to step up.

Kuminga answered the call.

After inconsistent minutes in the first round — including three DNPs against Houston — and an up-and-down season overall, Kuminga made his presence felt early in Game 3. He checked in during the first quarter and immediately knocked down a jumper, then followed it up with a crowd-igniting sequence: blocking a Jaden McDaniels dunk attempt and converting a tough and-one on the other end.

“That was one of those moments where I felt like, ‘I’m here,’” Kuminga said. “Things like that, trying to involve the crowd, it just gave us this type of boost.”

The performance marked a turning point for Kuminga, who has been candid about the mental and physical challenges of an uncertain role. His ability to stay prepared paid off, and now, his role in the rotation appears to be cemented — possibly even as a starter going forward.

“It’s not easy,” Kuminga admitted. “The only thing that kept me ready was watching how we play, working out every other day, and watching film. Within time, it keeps getting better. I’m just gaining my confidence back.”

Jimmy Butler, who led the team with 33 points, shared the spotlight with Kuminga on Saturday. The two combined for 63 points and were the only consistent scoring options in a game where Draymond Green fouled out, and Brandin Podziemski shot just 1-for-10.

Teammates and coaches alike lauded Kuminga’s growth and aggressiveness. “It’s a beautiful sight to see,” Butler said. Buddy Hield echoed the praise, calling Kuminga “elite.”

Still, the young forward wasn’t satisfied. “It would’ve been better with a win,” Kuminga said.

As the Warriors face a must-win Game 4 on Monday, Kuminga’s confidence — and breakout performance — may be just what Golden State needs to extend the series and give Curry time to return.