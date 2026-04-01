North Carolina just finished their first season under Bill Belichick. It was a disaster for North Carolina and Belichick in year one, and multiple players left the program after the season.

Now, one of the prized recruits that Belichick landed for the 2027 class is back on the market, according to Chad Simmons of Rivals.

Marquis Bryant, a four-star cornerback and the 188th overall-ranked player by Rivals, has backed off on his commitment to UNC.

“My recruitment is 100% open,” Bryant told Rivals.

Bryant had multiple other offers before deciding on UNC, including offers from SEC programs Tennessee and Kentucky. Bryant returned to Knoxville to visit Tennessee again earlier this week.

“The staff showed me around and where I would fit into the new defense,” Bryant told Rivals. “The coaches talked to me a lot and really expressed that they like my football IQ. They told me to come in and compete.”

He was also excited about the new coaching staff for Tennessee. Jim Knowles joined the Tennessee coaching staff after leaving Penn State following the 2025 season.

“Seeing the new defensive coaches work and coach their guys stood out,” Bryant said. “They were coaching them up, helping them learn the defense and working hard to help the players grow.”

Now, Bryant is looking to take his time and figure out the best fit for his future.

“I’ve thought about official visits, but I don’t have any scheduled right now,” he said. “The goal is to open everything back up. I want to find the best fit for me, both as a player and academically. I will search for that while continuing to work on my craft.”

With the loss of Bryant from the class, North Carolina has just four commitments to the 2027 class, and lost their only four-star recruit. The top remaining recruit is Charles Roberts, a safety from IMG Academy.