Stephen Curry continues to provide high-level performances for the Golden State Warriors as one of the best players in the NBA. However, head coach Steve Kerr is being cautious of the star's workload after their latest game against the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday night.

Curry dominated with a stat line of 29 points, 13 assists, five rebounds, and a steal. He shot 10-of-18 from the field, including 5-of-12 from beyond the arc. However, there was a difference regarding his minutes in the first and second halves. He played 16:36 in the first half, then 19:52 in the second for a total of 36:28.

Kerr reflected on Curry's minutes workload after the game, per The Athletic‘s Anthony Slater. He stated he can't play the star guard over the 40-minute mark, especially considering they have three games in four nights.

“We got three in four nights. I can’t play him 40 minutes. I don’t really want to play him much more than 34, 35,” Steve Kerr said.

What's next for Stephen Curry, Warriors

It was a tough loss for Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors to sustain against the Philadelphia 76ers, falling 126-119.

The defeat ended the Warriors' five-game win streak, which kept them from going up in the Western Conference standings. They were also without Jimmy Butler due to injury, showing his importance in the rotation as they try to make a playoff run with their veteran core.

Golden State now has a 32-28 record on the season, maintaining their hold over the seventh spot in the Western Conference standings. They are 0.5 games behind the Los Angeles Clippers and five games behind the Houston Rockets.

Following the loss to the Mavericks, the Warriors will look to regroup in their next matchup on the road. They face the Charlotte Hornets on March 3 at 7 p.m. ET.