Macklin Celebrini may now be one of the best young stars in the NHL after starring for the San Jose Sharks. However, for Steve Kerr and the Golden State Warriors, he is much more than that.

Macklin’s father, Rick Celebrini, is an employee with the Warriors since his early years, which means that Kerr still follows his meteoric rise which is now set to take him to the Olympics.

Steve Kerr is a confirmed Macklin Celebrini HEAD. 🦈 "I look at the box scores every day… he was hanging around here as a 14-year-old kid and now all of the sudden he's in the MVP race in the NHL." pic.twitter.com/1nYhvZ6Dmg — KNBR (@KNBR) February 10, 2026

It’s pretty exciting, I cannot wait to watch him play at the Olympics. And Rick is heading over there with the family. I follow it you know? I look at the box scores every day, and they are really having a great turnaround season,” Kerr revealed recently, per a video posted on X by KNBR.

Article Continues Below

Kerr described the situation as “pretty exciting,” noting that the Warriors’ staff, including Celebrini’s father Rick, remain invested in his journey as he prepares for Olympic competition. Kerr also highlighted how remarkable Celebrini’s trajectory has been, especially considering the context.

“It’s so fun to see Mac doing so well especially with the context of it all. He was hanging around here as a 14-year-old kid and now all of the sudden he's in the MVP race in the NHL as a rookie. It’s just crazy how quickly, I guess second year,” he said.

Kerr recalled the young forward being around the Warriors’ facilities as a teenager, emphasizing how quickly the player has gone from a 14-year-old around the team to an NHL rookie now being discussed in MVP conversations. Celebrini’s story remains tied to the Warriors because of his father’s role with the franchise, which led the family to relocate to the Bay Area.

That move placed him in a new development environment, eventually steering him through elite junior programs and into one of the most decorated under-17 seasons in USHL history. Regardless, the young star will be delighted with Kerr’s remarks, who is clearly a supporter.