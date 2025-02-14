Steve Kerr and the Golden State Warriors got through four games with Jimmy Butler in the starting lineup. Kerr had an assessment on the newly acquired star.

The Warriors head coach gave his thoughts on how the team has integrated Butler into the rotation as a key player. Having gone 3-1 in his first four games, Kerr was highly positive on the veteran star, as ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk reported.

“Steve Kerr on Jimmy Butler after four games: “He's the real deal… methodical,”” Youngmisuk wrote.

“Says Butler is a finisher but not in the traditional sense, not like say Kevin Durant, but a finisher in his own right who will help Golden State close out games better.”

Butler is averaging 21.3 points, seven rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 1.3 steals into the start of his Warriors career. He is shooting 44.6% from the field, including 14.2% from beyond the arc.

How Jimmy Butler, Warriors played against Rockets

Jimmy Butler's solid start with the Golden State Warriors continues following the team's victory over the Houston Rockets on Thursday night.

The Warriors beat the Rockets by a final score of 105-98. Golden State led 82-70 to begin the fourth quarter, and despite a late rally from Houston, they kept them their opponents at bay to secure the win.

Stephen Curry led the way with 27 points, five rebounds and three assists on 7-of-17 shooting overall and 5-of-13 from three. Butler came next with 18 points and eight rebounds, Brandin Podziemski put up 18 points and five rebounds, while Draymond Green contributed with 13 points, eight assists and four rebounds.

Golden State improved to 28-27 on the season, holding the 10th spot in the Western Conference standings. They are tied with the Sacramento Kings for ninth while being 1.5 games behind the Dallas Mavericks.

The Warriors now enter the NBA All Star break. Curry will represent them in the All Star Game.