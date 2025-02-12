As the Golden State Warriors take on the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night, the team looks to continue their hot streak with the inclusion of Jimmy Butler. Ever since the Warriors traded for the former Miami Heat star, they have won the last two games with a different energy as he builds camaraderie with such stars as Stephen Curry and Draymond Green.

Speaking of Green, fans were interested to see the relationship formed between himself and Butler as the two are known for having hard-nosed mentalities and their toughness. Green would reveal on his self-titled podcast the type of conversations they've been having on the sidelines which will no doubt excite fans of Golden State.

“He came to the sideline yesterday and he had passed up a shot and he was like, ‘I should have shot that?’ and I said brother let me tell you something, this team don’t need your passing at all,” Green said. “What this team needs is you to score. Like we need you to go score 25, 30 points. You’re a great passer like Steph, so you’re naturally going to see the pass when it’s there, but we need you to think shoot first, score first, 25, 30 points that’s what we need you to be. He went back out there, foul, bucket, and-one, that’s what we need bro.”

There is no doubt that Butler is a do-it-all type of star whose playmaking is elite, but even Green tells the 35-year-old that they want his aggressiveness, a trait that was a prime reason for Miami making two NBA Finals appearances.

Jimmy Butler bringing much-needed energy to the Warriors

The Warriors star in Curry has expressed how easy it has been so far to play with Butler as the team hasn't had this much positive energy since their exceptional start to the season.

“Every possession doesn’t feel as hard,” Curry said according to Anthony Slater of The Athletic.

Besides the traits mentioned, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr would shout out Butler's intelligence on the floor which makes him a dynamic player, one that can succeed heavily with the team around him.

“It has been absolutely seamless, and it's because of Jimmy's IQ,” Kerr said via ESPN. “I'm most impressed with his passing, His passing changes everything. The skill, the strength, the ability to get to the free throw line. And in the end, it goes beyond that. Just his presence out there.”

In the two games with Golden State so far, Butler has been averaging 22.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, and five assists per game while shooting 45.8 percent from the field. In his impressive start, Butler admitted he's been “gassed” since he hadn't played much in January with the three suspensions the Heat gave him.

“NBA basketball is way different than just hooping,” Butler said via The Athletic.

“You gotta think, I haven’t played basketball in a month,” Butler continued. “My wind is nowhere close to where it needs to be. I can’t wait until I’m back in basketball shape where I’m used to being. I won’t miss free throws as much. I’ll have lift on my jump shots. Right now, I’m just gassed. I’m glad we’re winning. But I gotta get in better shape.”

The Warriors are 27-26, 10th in the Western Conference.