The Golden State Warriors suffered a rough 114-111 loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday, and Steve Kerr said the bad stretches when Stephen Curry was out of the game were the key aspects of the loss.

“Huge, I thought that was key to the game,” Steve Kerr said, via Anthony Slater of The Athletic. “Top of the second, top of the fourth. We played two great quarters tonight, first quarter and third quarter. And then both of those quarters, top of the second, top four, they blitzed us. I think they went 19-3 in the second quarter. And then to go into the fourth with a 12-point lead and then immediate, I think it was maybe a 12-4 start in the fourth. Those were the two key stretches of the game.”

The Warriors were -16 in the non-Curry minutes tonight: “That was key. Top of the second, top of the fourth.” pic.twitter.com/M65loahOIe — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) April 10, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Warriors went -16 in non-Curry minutes, according to Slater. As Kerr mentioned, the Warriors had a great first quarter, taking a 32-23 lead into the second frame, where the Spurs outscored the Warriors 32-19. The third quarter was even better for Golden State, as they outscored San Antonio 37-21. However, the Spurs came storming back in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Warriors 38-23.

This is a rough loss for the Warriors, as the Spurs are without Victor Wembanyama and De'Aaron Fox for the remainder of the season. The standouts for San Antonio in the contest were Harrison Barnes and Rookie of the Year favorite Stephon Castle. Barnes scored 20 points, including a buzzer-beater, while Castle scored 21. Keldon Johnson also contributed 21 points off of the bench.

For the Warriors, this is a big blow due to the tightly-contested Western Conference. With a win, the Warriors would have been in a much better position to clinch a top six spot, but now, they are currently slated to have the top NBA Play-In Tournament spot in the Western Conference, which would not be ideal. Golden State has two games remaining in the regular season against the Portlant Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Clippers.