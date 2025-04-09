No team has been hotter in recent weeks than the Golden State Warriors. Since Jimmy Butler's arrival, the Dubs have been flying up the Western Conference standings, with Stephen Curry looking like a true MVP candidate and Draymond Green being the frontrunner for Defensive Player of the Year.

This hot streak continued on Tuesday night in the desert, as the Warriors dismantled the Phoenix Suns 133-95, effectively ending any hopes Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal may have of making a postseason appearance this season. Durant did not play in this game, as he missed his fourth straight matchup due to an ankle sprain.

The Warriors have now won 22 of their last 28 games and are in a great position to make the playoffs. Head coach Steve Kerr made it clear that this team's goal entering the second half of the season was to avoid the play-in tournament. Now, there is a chance Golden State could contend for home-court advantage in a first-round series.

After Tuesday's win in Phoenix, the Warriors find themselves 47-32 entering the second night of a back-to-back against the San Antonio Spurs in San Francisco. A win over the Spurs could do wonders for the Dubs' hopes of continuing to move up the standings.

Where Warriors are in West standings

The Warriors are tied with the Denver Nuggets, LA Clippers, and Memphis Grizzlies at 47-32 this season following Tuesday night's win in Phoenix.

Although the Dubs don't face any clinching scenarios on Wednesday, this game against the Spurs is important. Since Golden State is tied with four teams in the West standings, any win or loss can drastically change their positioning before the playoffs.

The Spurs have lost eight of their last nine games. That is why this game in Chase Center on Wednesday is critical for the Warriors.

After playing the Spurs on the second night of a back-to-back, Golden State will face the Portland Trail Blazers and LA Clippers to finish the season.

Warriors' scenarios and tiebreakers

There are a variety of scenarios that could play out for the Warriors between Wednesday night and their final game on Sunday against the Clippers. Much of where they end up in the standings has to do with how other teams perform down the stretch, but the Warriors do control their fate in terms of avoiding the play-in tournament.

Should Golden State win their remaining three games, they will claim a playoff spot and could potentially rise into the top four of the West standings, depending on what happens with Los Angeles and Denver.

The Dubs own tiebreakers over Memphis and Minnesota, but LA and Denver own head-to-head tiebreakers over the Warriors. Catching up to the Los Angeles Lakers for the 3-seed is unlikely at this point, unless LeBron James' squad were to lose their remaining three games of the year.

Nonetheless, the Warriors are in a great spot to avoid the play-in region of the standings and potentially move up further. Golden State will be rooting for the Clippers and Nuggets to lose their upcoming games to have a shot at the 4-seed in the West playoff picture.