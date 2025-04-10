Every game is crucial in the Western Conference right now as teams battle for playoff seeding during the final week of the regular season. The Golden State Warriors were surely feeling good about their chances of getting a win on Wednesday night against a struggling Spurs squad, but anything can happen in the NBA.

Golden State saw a 12-point lead disappear in the fourth quarter before an old friend buried them. With the game tied and just three seconds on the clock, Harrison Barnes drained a tough fadeaway 3-pointer to give the Spurs a 114-111 win.

HARRISON BARNES WINS IT AT THE BUZZER 🤯 The Spurs outlast the Warriors for the win!!pic.twitter.com/c2fumZdEgc — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 10, 2025 Expand Tweet

This is a huge loss for the Warriors on a night where both Los Angeles squads and the Denver Nuggets all picked up wins. Now, Golden State is all the way down to the No. 7 spot in the West ahead of a massive showdown between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday night.

This story will be updated.