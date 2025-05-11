The Golden State Warriors dropped a critical Game 3 at home on Saturday night, falling 102-97 to the Minnesota Timberwolves in a back-and-forth battle that exposed the challenges of life without Stephen Curry. While Jimmy Butler (33 points) and Jonathan Kuminga (30) did their part to keep Golden State alive, the spotlight quickly turned to the lack of production from other supporting players—specifically rookie Brandin Podziemski.

Podziemski, who has shown flashes throughout his debut season, went scoreless in Game 3 despite playing nearly 20 minutes. But head coach Steve Kerr was quick to shoot down any notion that the lack of scoring from his rookie was a deciding factor in the loss.

“If things bounce the other way and we're in here with a win, nobody cares that he didn't score a lot,” Kerr said postgame. “BP is not a big scorer, he's a basketball player. He does a lot of great things out there.”

Indeed, Podziemski’s value has often come through hustle plays, rebounding, and unselfish ball movement. But with Curry sidelined due to a hamstring injury, the margin for error has evaporated, and the Warriors' offensive gaps have become glaring.

Warriors lose at home in a must-win game

Despite Butler's gritty 33 points and Kuminga’s efficient night shooting 11-for-18, the Warriors once again failed to crack the 100-point mark for the third straight game. With Draymond Green fouling out late in the fourth and Curry unavailable, Golden State couldn't keep pace with Anthony Edwards, who erupted for 36 points—including a dagger baseline three with 1:19 left to give Minnesota breathing room.

Golden State led 73-69 entering the fourth quarter, but a late 33-24 surge from the Timberwolves—powered by Edwards and Julius Randle’s triple-double—sealed the deal. Randle was instrumental down the stretch, finishing with 24 points, 12 assists, and 10 rebounds.

Still, the Warriors were very much in the game, even without Curry. They led by five early in the fourth and got key stretches from Kuminga, Butler, and Buddy Hield, who hit a three to bring them within four in the final two minutes. But sloppy turnovers and a lack of defensive stops allowed Minnesota to close on an 11-4 run.

Podziemski’s zero-point performance may have drawn criticism, but Kerr doubled down on his belief in the rookie’s all-around impact.

“We’re not asking him to be Steph,” Kerr said. “We’re asking him to play his game, defend, rebound, and make smart plays. He’s done that all year.”

Golden State will get another shot at home in Game 4 on Monday night, needing a win to avoid a daunting 3-1 deficit. Whether or not Curry can return remains to be seen—but Kerr’s message was clear: the Warriors will have to continue leaning on each other and find answers within the roster they have.