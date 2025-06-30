After a turbulent few years trying to bridge the gap between eras, the Golden State Warriors once again find themselves straddling the line between aging greatness and youthful promise. Their 2025 NBA Draft class, while modest in terms of star power, reflects a franchise still chasing titles. Now, though, they have a sharper eye on roster balance and long-term viability. Sure, they didn’t swing for the fences. However, the Warriors made smart, system-conscious selections that could pay dividends sooner than later.

The 2024-25 Season: Jimmied Open

Golden State’s 48-34 finish might not jump off the page, but context is everything. The Jimmy Butler trade changed Golden State's fortunes. The fit isn’t seamless, yes. Butler’s scoring aggression waxes and wanes, and the reintroduction of Jonathan Kuminga continues to feature his usual peaks and valleys. That said, the team overall is undeniably better off.

Truth be told, Golden State’s core showed real progress. Since Butler’s arrival, they’ve fielded a top-seven offense and defense. Stephen Curry forced himself back into the First-Team All-NBA conversation, and critically, the Warriors dominated the minutes Butler played even without Steph. Draymond Green’s defense resembled his prime years, too.

Their second-round playoff exit at the hands of the Minnesota Timberwolves stings. However, it’s also a statement: this team is closer than it was last season. With that context in mind, the Warriors’ 2025 Draft wasn’t about gambling on high-upside swings. It was about deepening a team already on the verge of something more.

Here we will hand out grades for every player whom the Golden State Warriors picked at the recent 2025 NBA Draft.

Alex Toohey, F, Sydney Kings

Grade: B

In a draft with few surefire bets in the mid-to-late first round, Alex Toohey might just be the type of player the Warriors can make shine. The Australian forward’s combination of defensive grit and unselfish ball movement aligns beautifully with Golden State’s free-flowing offense. Think of him as a younger, taller Shaun Livingston with a bit more playmaking juice.

Toohey doesn’t create much offense for himself. He is heavily reliant on rhythm shooting. That streakiness, could limit his floor time early in his career. However, within Steve Kerr’s motion offense, his feel for the game should translate. This is especially true if he earns trust on the defensive end. If Toohey can become a consistent 35-37 percent three-point shooter and hold his own defensively, there’s a clear path to minutes behind Butler and Kuminga. If his jumper truly clicks? The Warriors might have snagged one of the sneakiest rotational wings of this class.

In essence, Toohey feels like a Warrior pick. He is someone whose impact goes beyond the box score. The B grade reflects his need for growth as a scorer, but the upside within this system is quietly intriguing.

Article Continues Below

Will Richard, G, Florida

Grade: B-

Will Richard was a glue guy in Florida’s national championship run. He was not always flashy, but he was consistently impactful. His calling cards? High-level on-ball defense and smooth, on-the-move shooting. Both skills are in demand for a Golden State team that has occasionally lacked perimeter defensive depth and consistent shooting beyond Curry and Klay.

Richard’s ability to shift between guard spots and toggle defensive assignments should help him find minutes. However, his shot selection at Florida was occasionally erratic, and his catch-and-shoot numbers dipped during key stretches of the NCAA Tournament. That inconsistency is the main reason his draft stock didn’t soar higher.

That said, there’s a defined role here for Richard if he leans into being a 3-and-D guard who doesn’t try to do too much. In some ways, he mirrors the Jordan Poole of old with better defensive chops. Provided he’s willing to embrace a low-usage role and knock down open shots when Curry or Butler draw double teams, he could become a valuable second-unit piece.

System Over Splash

Golden State’s 2025 Draft wasn’t about grabbing headlines. It was about refining the edges of an already sharp blade. Both Toohey and Richard are system fits more than star bets. That might underwhelm fans longing for the next franchise cornerstone. However, for a team committed to chasing another title in the Curry-Butler-Green twilight, it’s a justifiable approach.

The Warriors didn’t overextend themselves or reach for upside they couldn’t nurture. Instead, they brought in two players who understand roles, move the ball, defend willingly, and could elevate an already tight rotation. That’s not sexy, but it’s smart. For a team trying to thread the needle between present contention and future flexibility, smart matters.

Overall Draft Grade: B

While no franchise-altering star walked through the door this June, the Warriors exited the 2025 NBA Draft with two players who could contribute meaningfully within their structured, motion-heavy system. Both Alex Toohey and Will Richard come with question marks — jumper consistency, role scalability — but also possess traits that align with what Golden State demands: high-IQ movement, positional defense, and low-ego play.

The Warriors didn’t swing big, but they didn’t whiff either. Call it a base hit that could eventually lead to runs — if not this season, then soon enough.