SAN FRANCISCO– With no picks in the first round of the 2025 NBA draft, the Golden State Warriors weren't expected to make any draft night fireworks.

But after the Warriors flipped the 41st overall pick they received in the Miami Heat-Jimmy Butler trade to the Phoenix Suns, the Dubs came away with Australian forward Alex Toohey at No. 52 and Florida guard Will Richard at No. 56.

It was by no means the most shocking trade ever made during the NBA draft. But it was a move that the Warriors believe gives them the most value. In his post-draft press conference, Dubs general manager Mike Dunleavy talked through the team's thought process behind trading down.

“We had a couple of players we were targeting from the get-go. Trading back, we were fortunate enough to get them,” Dunleavy said. “We think they fit our culture. They fit our program, and how we want to play. And we're excited about it.”

Despite being second-rounders, Toohey's experience down under in the NBL and Richards' four years in college could, in theory, give the Warriors two players who could be ready to play right from the get-go. However, Dunleavy was honest about his expectations for them entering a pivotal season of the Stephen Curry era.

“It’s hard. I mean, I’m willing to be wrong on this, but the last few years I’ve said it. I don’t expect these guys to have much of an impact as rookies. It's hard to do that,” Dunleavy told reporters. “Will's older. He played on a national championship team. So maybe he's got a little bit of a shot.

“Alex's played against pros in Australia, so sure, maybe these guys have a chance but don't want to bank on it. I think our roster will be good anyway. But we don't think these guys are years away.”

How do Alex Toohey and Will Richard fit in with the Warriors?

The Dubs have a tradition of turning second-rounders into contributing rotational pieces. Obviously, Draymond Green is one of the best second-round draft picks in NBA history. But in recent years, players like Trayce Jackson-Davis and Quinten Post are reasonable benchmarks for the Warriors' picks this draft.

With Toohey, the Australian brings a 6-foot-8 frame and defensive versatility. Though one of the biggest knocks against him is his lack of NBA-ready athleticism, he has a high IQ and plays within the flow of the scheme. Defense, IQ, and feel: three things necessary for any end-of-the-bench player on Steve Kerr's roster.

“With our system and the way we play, he has the versatility to play multiple positions,” Dunleavy said in the same press conference. “It's [about] who can you guard and where can you play offensively.

“He’s super versatile and creates a lot of plays, which is important for us defensively with Draymond Green and Jimmy Butler and Brandin Podziemski. We have guys who can disrupt, and this guy fits that mold.”

Richard brings ample experience from the acclaimed Florida program. At 6-foot-4 as a combo guard/wing, Richard has the profile of a prototypical 3-and-D player. With 49/36/84 shooting splits and his consistent attention on defense, he provides the Warriors with another wing option off the bench.

“We see him as a two-way player who can shoot it and defend, and I think he’s a pretty good on-ball defender and a very good off-ball defender,” Dunleavy said. “He’s got good length, and he’s coming from a really good program and system where he’s well-coached and well-taught in many years in college. This is a guy who knows how to play.”

With Toohey and Richard, the Warriors prioritized experience and intangibles over potential and long-term project types. Dub Nation will get a chance to watch them up close for the first time during the California Classic.