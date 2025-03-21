For the first time this season, Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green reached 20+ points, 5+ rebounds, and 5+ assists in Thursday’s 117-114 win against the Toronto Raptors. After Green earned the second-best odds for DPOY, he stuffed the stat sheet while leading the Warriors to victory.

It’s a feat Green hasn’t reached all season, per StatMuse’s X, formerly Twitter.

Draymond vs Toronto:

21 PTS 7 REB 5 AST 4 STL His first 20/5/5 game of the season, StatMuse reported.

Green’s 21 points led six Warriors players in double figures, including Stephen Curry (17 points), Jimmy Butler (16 points), and Stephen Curry (17 points), who exited the game in the third quarter due to a pelvic injury. Quinten Posto (18 points) and Jonathan Kuminga (16 points) led the bench, and Brandin Podziemski had 15 points.

Butler, who finished with a triple-double (12 assists, 11 rebounds), also made a game-sealing block on Raptors guard Jamal Shead’s layup attempt, which kept the Warriors ahead in the final frame. It was a hard-fought win for Green, Butler, and the Warriors, who have captured nine wins in their last 10 outings, including wins against the Milwaukee Bucks, the Detroit Pistons, and two against the New York Knicks.

Jimmy Butler’s ‘perfect’ take after Warriors lose Stephen Curry

Warriors forward Jimmy Butler addressed the significance of losing Stephen Curry, who could be out for an extended time. While the Warriors are looking to secure playoff positioning, including home-court advantage as a top seed in the Western Conference, playing without Curry could impact Golden State’s chances.

Butler wasn’t afraid to admit the Warriors’ margin of error gets thinner in Curry’s absence.

“I think the message is going to be, whether he’s with us or whether he’s not, hopefully, he is, but if he isn’t, that’s just more perfect basketball that we’re gonna have to play,” Butler said. “We can’t afford to turn the ball over. We can’t afford to foul because we don’t have the one individual that can automatically get us back into the game. But we want the guy. We want our guy with us.”

The Warriors’ well-rounded production in Thursday’s win is encouraging. Quinten Post (18) and Jonathan Kuminga (16) scored 34 of the Warriors’ 44 points off the bench, giving the Warriors starters, such as Draymond Green and Butler, a significant boost from the second unit against the Raptors. While Curry’s MRI confirmed no structural damage, he is ruled out for Saturday’s game against the Hawks.

The Warriors will begin their six-game road trip against the Hawks before facing the Heat, Pelicans, Spurs, Grizzlies, and Lakers.