Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has made an incredible leap as one of the top betting odds-on favorites to win this year’s Defensive Player of the Year award. After Green made his case to win DPOY, the latest betting odds have him trailing Cleveland Cavs All-Star Evan Mobley for the top spot.

Mobley (-200) leads the pack, but Green (+150) isn’t far off with the second-best odds ahead of Atlanta Hawks guard Dyson Daniels, per FanDuel Sportsbook.

After San Antonio Spurs All-Star Victor Wembanyama’s season ended after being diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis (blood clot) in his right shoulder, which ended his season, and Memphis Grizzlies All-Star Jaren Jackson Jr. suffered a sprained left ankle, Green’s skyrocketed.

Draymond and the Warriors held the Milwaukee Bucks to 93 points in their 11-point win (104-93) on Tuesday. Green was a catalyst in limiting Bucks All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo to 5-of-16 attempts from the floor. Green finished with four blocks, two steals, and 10 rebounds in the win. Golden State has won eight of its last nine games.

Warriors forward Jimmy Butler recently gave Green his flowers, stating that the veteran forward deserves respect for his impact on the team. As Golden State’s defensive anchor, Green helped the Warriors secure the sixth-best record (40-29) in the Western Conference.

Draymond Green’s ‘1 million percent’ take for DPOY award

Warriors forward Draymond Green didn’t hold back in his take for making a surprise leap into the conversation for this year’s Defensive Player of the Year award. Then, it came true as Green’s name shot up toward the top as one of the top odds-on favorites after the Warriors’ impressive against the Bucks.

As Green predicted, winning played a part in him securing his spot, per ESPN’s Ohm Youngmisuk.

“Obviously, if we keep winning and close this year out strong, most definitely,” Green said. “I look around the league and don’t see many players impacting the game on the defensive end the way I do. I don’t see many players completely throwing off an entire team’s offense the way I do. One thousand percent.

“Especially with Wemby [the San Antonio Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama] going down, seemed like he had it won. And now it is right there. So 1 million percent I have a case, and I will continue to build that case for these next 13 games. Tonight was a prime example of that,” Green concluded.

Warriors will host the Raptors on Thursday.