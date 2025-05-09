The Golden State Warriors took a 117-93 loss in Game 2 against the Minnesota Timberwolves, and now their second-round series in the NBA Playoffs is tied 1-1 as they head back home.

The Warriors did not start the game as they wanted to as they went down 12-0 and had to claw their way back. They had a few good moments and got their deficit down to single digits a few times but were not able to close enough.

Apparently, other things happened during the game that didn't have anything with what was going on, on the court. A fan in Minnesota's Target Center allegedly called Warriors star Draymond Green racial slurs while he was staying warm on a stationary bike, and a fan recorded a video that shows Green going back and forth with another fan.

Someone called Draymond the 🐒 B word and I smithed. I draw the line at racism pic.twitter.com/D7kI0phnnU — Na Na 💅🏽 (@Nanamaxamed) May 9, 2025 Expand Tweet

“Apparently, an incident happened where a fan was ejected for hurling a racial slur at Draymond. Perhaps more context behind his postgame statement,” The Athletic's Marcus Thompson II wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

There is no place in the league or anywhere for racism, and it was a good thing that security ejected the fan to protect the players. Green was furious after the game, and that situation may have led to what he had to say.

Draymond Green speaks on how he's portrayed after Warriors loss

During the game, Green received a technical foul after hitting the Wolves' Naz Reid in the face. He obviously wasn't happy with the call, and teammates had to hold him back as he argued with the referees. After the game, Green spoke to reporters and had one message.

“I'm not an angry Black man,” Green said. “I'm a very successful, educated Black man with a great family. And I'm great at basketball. I'm great at what I do. The agenda to keep making me look like an angry Black man is crazy. I’m sick of it. It’s ridiculous.”

That technical in Game 2 made it Green's fifth of the postseason, and if he picks up two more, he will receive an automatic suspension for one game. Head coach Steve Kerr spoke about Green's technical after the game and shared that the team has to make sure he stays poised.

“He's gonna have to be careful now,” Kerr said. “It's part of Draymond. The same thing that makes him such a competitor and winner puts him over the top sometimes. We know that. It's our job to try and help him stay poised… Occasionally, he goes over the line.”