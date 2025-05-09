Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr is sending a clear message to Draymond Green. After Green picked up his fifth technical foul of the postseason during Game 2 of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Kerr didn't hold back in his post-game comments.

“He's gonna have to be careful now,” Kerr said bluntly. “It's part of Draymond. The same thing that makes him such a competitor and winner puts him over the top sometimes. We know that. It's our job to try and help him stay poised… Occasionally, he goes over the line.”

Green's fifth tech came after a heated exchange with Timberwolves forward Naz Reid, which escalated into the 6'6 forward delivering an elbow to Reid's face. The foul was called immediately, marking yet another addition to Green's long list of on-court flare-ups. For the Warriors, the timing couldn't be worse. With Stephen Curry currently sidelined due to a hamstring injury, Green’s presence is more vital than ever. Two more technicals, and Green is looking at an automatic suspension, a huge blow that could tilt the series.

The Warriors are already feeling the heat. Their Game 2 loss to the Timberwolves was anything but close, ending in a 117–93 blowout. Green finished the night with nine points, five assists, and four rebounds in 29 minutes, but his emotional outburst overshadowed his contributions.

Kerr's message is loud and clear. The team cannot afford to lose Green, especially now. With the series tied at 1–1, the Warriors will head back to Chase Center for Game 3 on Saturday, May 10, with hopes of regaining control. But if Green's emotions boil over again, the Warriors could find themselves facing a pivotal game without their emotional leader.

For a player like Draymond, walking that fine line between intensity and implosion is nothing new. But with the stakes this high, Kerr's warning is lifeline for the Warriors' playoff hopes.