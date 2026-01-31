Golden State Warriors guard Jimmy Butler, who recently suffered an ACL injury, took time out to rekindle his relationship with his former coach. On Friday, a picture went viral of Butler laughing it up with Tom Thibodeau at an event he was hosting, per Rob Hwang of Write for Cal.

Thibs pulled up to Jimmy’s event last night via @rob11hwang pic.twitter.com/UqQuKRy7pS — warriorsworld (@warriorsworld) January 30, 2026

This interaction quickly drew the attention of Butler's agent, Bernard Lee, highlighting the significance of their renewed connection.

“Last like 10 years anything of significance happens… 1 of the 1st phone calls that’s usually followed up by a flight. Just a good ass human being” Lee posted on X (Formerly Twitter).

Last like 10 years anything of significance happens… 1 of the 1st phone calls that’s usually followed up by a flight. Just a good ass human being. https://t.co/oMKJxdXf2t — Bernard Lee (@BernieoLee) January 30, 2026

From 2011 to 2015, Thibodeau coached Butler on the Chicago Bulls. It was Thibodeau who drafted Butler out of Marquette University. From there, Butler emerged as an All-Star guard, and in 2015, the Bulls made the postseason, losing to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. However, Thibodeau and Butler were at odds many times.

Ultimately, he was traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2017. Thibodeau soon followed and became the head coach.

Butler played for one season in Minnesota (2017-2018). The breaking point came during a scrimmage during practice. Butler began accusing the younger players in Chicago of being unmotivated and requested a trade.

He would get into screaming matches with Thibodeau and general manager Scott Layden. Butler was then sent to the Philadelphia 76ers, then to the Miami Heat, and landed with the Warriors in 2025.

Recently, Thibodeau attended the jersey retirement ceremony for his former player and Butler teammate, Derrick Rose, in Chicago.