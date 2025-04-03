The Golden State Warriors have shown dramatic improvement since the franchise traded for Jimmy Butler earlier in the year. The team was viewed as a borderline playoff participant before Butler was acquired from the Miami Heat. The Warriors have risen to the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference, and head coach Steve Kerr's team could prove to be a dangerous opponent in the upcoming postseason.

The Warriors are led by superstar Steph Curry, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Butler. Curry's brilliant shooting is Golden State's most obvious weapon — he is averaging 24.4 points and shooting 39.9 percent from beyond the arc. However, the defensive effort of Green should not be discounted. The long-time Warrior has always been the team's defensive stopper, and it seems likely that he probably has his best chance of winning his second Defensive Player of the Year honors this season.

Green must take advantage of Wembanyama injury if veteran Warrior is to gain defensive honors

The 35-year-old Green was a second-round pick of the Warriors from Michigan State in the 2012 NBA Draft. He has been a vital contributor to 4 NBA championship teams with the Warriors and is a 4-time All-Star. He is an 8-time member of the NBA's All-Defensive team and he won Defensive Player of the Year honors for the 2016-17 season.

However, winning DPOY honors in the future seems out of reach for Green because of the presence of Victor Wembanyama of the San Antonio Spurs and Chet Holmgren of the Oklahoma City Thunder. The 21-year-old, 7-foot-3 Wembanyama is a premier defensive player and he should only get better and more intimidating as he adds weight, strength and gains experience. The same is likely to hold for Holmgren

Wembanyama is out with deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder, so that leaves the door open for Green, and he realizes this is his last legitimate opportunity to win the award. “This is the last best chance I have to win another Defensive Player of the Year Award,” Green explained in an ESPN interview. “Not only because of Wemby, but also Chet (Holmgren). The young guys are coming and give the young guys their credit. They are amazing. This my last chance to win it.”