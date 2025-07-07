Kevon Looney's time with the Golden State Warriors officially came to an end. And Stephen Curry was emotional to his longtime teammate go.

Looney has been with the Warriors since the team drafted him 30th overall in the 2015 NBA Draft. He played crucial roles in helping the Warriors win two out of the three titles he earned throughout his 10 years there.

Looney wrote a heartfelt farewell piece on The Player's Tribune on Sunday, leaving for the New Orleans Pelicans. The main message he left showed how proud he was to have accomplished with the franchise that got him into the NBA.

“Not every ending has gotta be a sad ending,” he wrote. “I'm leaving the Bay with a huge smile on my face. Thank you for the ride.”

Curry, who got to stand side-by-side with Looney throughout the past decade, reacted to his letter with a story post on Instagram.

“Forever a legend Toon!!!! “17 on the clock!” Curry said.

“Una leyenda para siempre, Toon!!”. – Stephen Curry despidiendo a Kevon Looney por Instagram🫠 pic.twitter.com/sIOdvMIo1B — GSWL (@WarriorsLatam_) July 6, 2025 Expand Tweet

What's next for Stephen Curry, Warriors

It will be unfortunate for Stephen Curry and the Warriors to see one of their longtime players go in Kevon Looney.

After 599 appearances, Looney averaged five points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. He shot 57.5% from the field and 60.8% from the free-throw line.

This past season saw Looney put up 4.5 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest after 76 contests. He shot 51.4% overall and 56.6% from the charity stripe. However, his playing time went down as he was unable to make a big impact throughout the postseason.

Looney will begin a new chapter with the Pelicans, while Curry and the Warriors adjust their frontcourt. Trayce Jackson-Davis, Gui Santos and Quinten Post will get their chances next season as Golden State will need someone to step up as the backup big.