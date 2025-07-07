Kevon Looney's time with the Golden State Warriors officially came to an end. And Stephen Curry was emotional to his longtime teammate go.

Looney has been with the Warriors since the team drafted him 30th overall in the 2015 NBA Draft. He played crucial roles in helping the Warriors win two out of the three titles he earned throughout his 10 years there.

Looney wrote a heartfelt farewell piece on The Player's Tribune on Sunday, leaving for the New Orleans Pelicans. The main message he left showed how proud he was to have accomplished with the franchise that got him into the NBA.

“Not every ending has gotta be a sad ending,” he wrote. “I'm leaving the Bay with a huge smile on my face. Thank you for the ride.”

Curry, who got to stand side-by-side with Looney throughout the past decade, reacted to his letter with a story post on Instagram.

“Forever a legend Toon!!!! “17 on the clock!” Curry said.

Article Continues Below

What's next for Stephen Curry, Warriors

Toronto Raptors guard Gradey Dick (1) goes up to make a basket as Golden State Warriors forward Kevon Looney (5) and guard Stephen Curry (30) defend during the first half at Scotiabank Arena.
John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

It will be unfortunate for Stephen Curry and the Warriors to see one of their longtime players go in Kevon Looney.

After 599 appearances, Looney averaged five points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. He shot 57.5% from the field and 60.8% from the free-throw line.

This past season saw Looney put up 4.5 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest after 76 contests. He shot 51.4% overall and 56.6% from the charity stripe. However, his playing time went down as he was unable to make a big impact throughout the postseason.

Looney will begin a new chapter with the Pelicans, while Curry and the Warriors adjust their frontcourt. Trayce Jackson-Davis, Gui Santos and Quinten Post will get their chances next season as Golden State will need someone to step up as the backup big.

More Warriors News
Kevin Durant photoshopped in Rockets jersey, Jalen Green photoshopped in Suns jersey, Adou Thiero photoshopped in Lakers jersey, Alex Toohey photoshopped in Warriors jersey, Rocco Zikarsky photoshopped in Timberwolves jersey, David Roddy in Hawks jersey, Sean Marks (Nets GM) all together. With letter grades of A, B, C, D, F all around the graphic.
Kevin Durant trade grades for record-breaking 7 teams involved in blockbusterBailey Bassett ·
Warriors forward Kevon Looney (5) stands on the court during warmups against the Minnesota Timberwolves during game four of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Chase Center
Kevon Looney sends nostalgic tribute to Oracle Arena in Warriors goodbyeJosue Pavon ·
Warriors forward Kevon Looney (5) holds onto a rebound against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first quarter during game four of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Chase Center
The moment Kevon Looney will remember most from Warriors tenureJosue Pavon ·
Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) looks on against the Chicago Bulls during the second half at PHX Aena.
NBA rumors: Rockets’ Kevin Durant trade becomes 7-team dealRishav Bhat ·
Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) reacts after his basket against the Golden State Warriors in the first quarter at TD Garden.
Warriors rumors: What Marc Stein is hearing on Al Horford pursuitEvan Dammarell ·
Stephen Curry hits atee shot on the 18th hole during the final round of the American Century Celebrity Championship golf tournament at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course
Warriors great Stephen Curry’s 6-word response to LeBron James golfing videoAlex House ·