Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky had a spirited battle against the top team in the WNBA on Sunday, but they ultimately fell prey to the Minnesota Lynx via a score of 80-75.

Reese, who has been playing exceptionally well, especially of late, for Chicago, had a big performance against the Lynx, but that certainly did not make her happy, nor did it soften up the bitter feelings she had for the refs.

Reese felt that the refs didn't call the game fairly, and she let everyone know about that following the game.

“It's tough when you talk to officials and I ask them, ‘Hey, we only shot two — we only been to the free throw line twice,' up until the fourth quarter and she tells me its not her job,” Reese said during the postgame press conference (h/t Robby Kalland of CBS Sports).

It's frustrating because I know how hard we're battling inside and I think we came down and fought as hard as we could inside. That has to be fixed. I don't give a damn if I get fined because that s**t cheap and I'm tired of this s**t. I've been nice and I've been humble, but I'm tired of this s**t.”

Angel Reese did not stop there, as she took out her frustrations even more via social media.

The former LSU Tigers star wrote “diabolical” in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that includes a retweet of a photo that shows a Lynx player's hands around Reese's waist.

In another X post, Reese called out the league, seemingly unconcerned about a potential punishment for her words: “idgaf. DO BETTER. @WNBA.”

Angel Reese extended her double-double streak to five games by racking up 16 points on 7-for-16 shooting and grabbing 17 rebounds in the loss to the Lynx. She also had six assists and a block through 37 minutes of action on the floor. As a team, Chicago went 7-for-8 from the foul line while the Lynx were 14-for-17 from the charity stripe.

The Sky, who have the second-worst record in the league so far in the 2025 campaign with a 5-12 slate, will look to turn things around this Monday night against the Washington Mystics at EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia.