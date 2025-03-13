When the Golden State Warriors traded a package headlined by Andrew Wiggins for Jimmy Butler, it sent shockwaves through the NBA World.

Both conferences were impacted by the move, with the Warriors getting better and the Heat getting not necessarily worse, but more interestingly, the fans in San Francisco had to say goodbye to one of their NBA Champions, with Wiggins playing a key role in bringing another title back to the Bay when their window looked close to closed.

Discussing what he experienced around the move in an interview with 95.7 The Game's “Steiny & Guru,” Buddy Hield noted it was hard to see Wiggins go, going so far as to suggest he wishes he was the one traded instead.

“When guys were traded, it was a rough day for [Warriors coach Steve Kerr],” Hield noted via NBC Sports Bay Area. “Especially with Wiggs, it was emotional in that locker room. I was even more emotional because I wish it was me that got traded because Wiggs did so much for this franchise. For a guy like that, I hated to see him go like that because he's done so much for this franchise.

“And I said, ‘Man, I wish that was me,' because he's put his mark on this franchise, and I know how much he meant to this franchise and the city of San Fran.”

Now granted, the reason Hield wanted to be traded instead of Wiggins might just be because landing in Golden State hasn't entirely worked out for the 3-point specialist, with the Warriors only playing him for an average of 23.3 minutes per game. While Hield has still averaged double-digit points per game on the season, he's almost four points below his career average and is shooting just 36.7 percent from 3 on the season, which is also below his career average on nearly seven attempts per game.

Would Hield be a better fit in Miami? Frankly, it's hard to say, as, with the NBA moving away from pure 3-point shooters, it's unclear what a one-way player like Hield will do moving forward. But it certainly would have been another opportunity, which has been a regular thing for Hield throughout his NBA career as he looks for the “right” long-term fit.