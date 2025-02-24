Through five games with Jimmy Butler, the Golden State Warriors (30-27) were 4-1 with the lone loss coming in a hard-fought Feb.12 battle with the Dallas Mavericks (31-27). They avenged that defeat on Sunday, blowing out the Mavs, 126-102.

After helping his new team end a seven-game road trip on a high note, the six-time All-Star competed in the Chase Center for the first time as a member of the Dubs. While Butler did not post eye-opening numbers, he still made a clear impact, finishing with 18 points on 5-of-9 shooting, five assists, three rebounds, one steal, and one block. Following the triumphant home debut, the 35-year-old wing shifted his attention to an important matter that required his attention.

“First game was a dub… Now I gotta find somewhere to live cus I don’t got nowhere to live out here,” he said, via ClutchPoints.

Golden State acquired Butler in a trade and promptly signed him to a two-year contract extension worth $111 million on Feb. 7, but in that time he has unfortunately not yet secured new digs. The 2023 All-NBA Second-Teamer has lived through far worse circumstances, however. He was homeless at the age of 13, living from couch to couch through much of his teenage years before using basketball to dramatically improve his life.

It has not always been smooth, with many people maligning Butler for how he has exited his former teams, the most recent one being the Miami Heat. However, the two-way talent continues to land on his feet. Butler has impressed Warriors fans by doing what he does best– contributing to winning basketball. Who knows how this marriage will end, but his elevating effect is undeniable.

Jimmy Butler and the Warriors look like a perfect match so far

Jimmy Butler fits seamlessly with Steph Curry, Draymond Green, and the rest of the Golden State squad. He is opening up the floor for the offense, taking pressure off Curry by attacking the rim and getting others involved with crisp passing and superb court awareness. The formerly feeble Warriors are now three games above .500 for the first time since Dec. 21.

There is still a long way to go, as they sit in ninth place in the Western Conference, but Butler has visibly raised their ceiling. Now he just needs to find one of his own. There are likely many Golden State fans who would not mind offering the man a place in their home.