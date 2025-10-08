The Golden State Warriors are back for another season with the same goals, while also going through the same obstacles of a grueling 82-game year. Nonetheless, the core of the Warriors team knows what it takes to get through the season and make a championship run, and Draymond Green believes that they are capable of doing so.

In an interview with ESPN's Malika Andrews, Green spoke about how his only focus is winning a fifth championship.

“When I talk about [winning four rings], I am at a loss for words, because how did we end up in that position? It takes you back, and you have to snap out of it real quick because we know what it takes to get it done,” Green said. “I think if we stay healthy, I don't see any team out there that we can't beat.”

"When I talk about [winning four rings], I am at a loss for words, because how did we end up in that position?…But we know what it takes to get it done." @Money23Green tells @malika_andrews ring No. 5 is not out of reach for this Warriors team 🏆 pic.twitter.com/5sK2ysoHE1 — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) October 8, 2025

Green has always been confident in the Warriors' ability to beat any team in the league if they're healthy. Last season, the Warriors were hot toward the end of the year and going into the postseason, but lost in the second round to the Minnesota Timberwolves. One thing that held them back from the series being more competitive was Stephen Curry injuring his hamstring and only playing in Game 1.

Warriors have high belief in their title chances

Article Continues Below

Stephen Curry also believes that the Warriors have a real chance at competing for a championship, and he thinks Jimmy Butler is the piece that can take them over the top.

“We have a legitimate shot,” Curry said to Andrews. “We can square up against anybody in the West. Obviously everything has to go right, healthwise. Anybody that wins a championship that is kinda like a prerequisite and we just wanna have an opportunity to show that in the playoffs. The idea of when we won in 2022, like if you told me in training camp that this was the team that was going to win it all – like, I would’ve believed it but maybe not like a 10 out of 10, it might’ve been somewhere we have to prove it.

“I think there’s a little similarity there but Jimmy adds another dynamic that we didn't even have back then so I’m excited to see it all the way through.”

The Warriors were a different team when Butler arrived at the trade deadline, and the hope is that with a full summer and training camp, they can build on that success for this season.