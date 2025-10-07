The Golden State Warriors are two weeks out from kicking off their 2025-26 season on the road against the Los Angeles Lakers. Head coach Steve Kerr is entering his 12th season as the head coach in the Bay Area, and the upcoming year is the final season left on his current contract.

Recently, Kerr spoke on what his mindset is as he enters the season without knowing his future prospects beyond 2026.

“”I think Mike respects the fact that I'm just at the point in my career, and we are at the point organizationally, where I just want to make sure everything is feels right, and for them, too — not just for me, but for the players, for them,” said Kerr, per the TK Show, via NBC Sports Bay Area. “I think one of the things that I'm aware of is in sports, and every sport, there's kind of an expiration date on on coaching jobs, and if you feel as a coach that it's not clicking anymore, then it's time to go, and I don't think that's the case. I don't believe that that's where we are right now.”

“…maybe we're at the All-Star break, and it's like, ‘Hey, this is going to keep going. Let's do it,' you know, but for right now, let's just kind of see where this all goes. And like I said, I'm perfectly comfortable with whatever happens, but I love what I do, and I would imagine I'll keep doing this,” he said.

“By no means am I looking at this as the last dance or my last dance,” he said.

Could this be it for Steve Kerr?

Steve Kerr won a championship in his first year with the Warriors and has gone on to win three more, but questions have arisen as to how much of that success was due to, or despite of, him.

Kerr had a hard time managing the Warriors' younger talent over the last few years while still keeping his veteran players happy, which was partially blamed for Klay Thompson departing the franchise in 2024.

Still, there's no doubt that he, Stephen Curry, and Draymond Green can produce championship-level results when things are clicking, and they'll hope that's the case again in 2025-26.