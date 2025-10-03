Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry expressed confidence in his team’s ability to contend for a championship as the 2025-26 NBA season nears. Speaking with ESPN’s Malika Andrews, the two-time MVP emphasized the impact of Jimmy Butler III and drew parallels to Golden State’s 2022 title run.

“We have a legitimate shot. We can square up against anybody in the West. Obviously everything has to go right, healthwise. Anybody that wins a championship that is kinda like a prerequisite and we just wanna have an opportunity to show that in the playoffs. The idea of when we won in 2022, like if you told me in training camp that this was the team that was going to win it all – like, I would’ve believed it but maybe not like a 10 out of 10, it might’ve been somewhere we have to prove it. I think there’s a little similarity there but Jimmy adds another dynamic that we didn't even have back then so I’m excited to see it all the way through.”

The Warriors acquired Butler at the 2025 trade deadline in a deal with the Miami Heat, and he quickly emerged as a central piece of their lineup. In 30 games with Golden State, Butler averaged 17.9 points, 5.9 assists, 5.5 rebounds, and 1.7 steals while shooting 47.6 percent from the field. His arrival sparked a 23-7 finish to the regular season that propelled the Warriors to a 48-34 record and the seventh seed in the Western Conference.

Stephen Curry believes Jimmy Butler III boosts Warriors’ title chances in 2025-26

Curry, entering his 17th NBA season, remained the Warriors’ engine last year, averaging 24.5 points, six assists, 4.4 rebounds, and 1.1 steals across 70 games. He shot 44.8 percent from the field and 39.7 percent from beyond the arc. Golden State advanced past the first round of the playoffs before falling to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the conference semifinals. Curry suffered a hamstring injury in Game 1 of that series, sidelining him for the remainder of the matchup, and the Warriors were eliminated in five games.

The franchise has since focused on stability, making selective moves to reinforce its veteran core. Golden State re-signed Jonathan Kuminga to a two-year, $48.5 million deal after extended negotiations, ensuring the young forward remains part of their long-term plans. The Warriors also retained Gary Payton II and added veteran center Al Horford to provide frontcourt depth.

Butler, 35, begins his first full season with the Warriors as Curry and Draymond Green continue to anchor the roster. Curry’s remarks highlight the team’s belief that Butler’s two-way impact strengthens Golden State’s chances of keeping pace in a Western Conference stacked with contenders such as the Oklahoma City Thunder, Denver Nuggets, and Los Angeles Lakers.

The Warriors will open their season Oct. 21 on the road against the Lakers, a marquee matchup that will feature Curry, Butler, LeBron James, and Luka Doncic. With health and depth as priorities, Golden State enters the campaign aiming to extend its championship window.