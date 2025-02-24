Almost over a week ago, Draymond Green took a shot at the NBA, saying that the games are boring nowadays, and some people didn't take those words kindly, more specifically, Oscar Robertson. Not only did Robertson try his best to defend the current landscape of the NBA, he also took a dig at Green in the process, saying that he probably thinks it's boring because all he does is pass the ball to Stephen Curry.

Of course, Green wasn't going to let that slide regardless of who was saying it, and he replied back to Robertson on his podcast.

“For a guy that averaged 11 assists, you were also passing the ball,” Green said. “You cannot quite average 11 assists and not pass the ball. In the year that Big O won a championship when he was starting to age, you were passing the ball to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar himself. Not quite sure where the dig came from.

“I was also extremely surprised, because during the skills challenge that I blew, I saw him on the sideline. I got up from my seat, went and said hello, and he’s like, ‘Hey man, you still out there doing it? Keep on going. I love watching you play, man. I just love watching you play. You keep going.' And so, to hear him say that, and then the next morning, he completely flipped and went opposite—I was a little surprised by that, I must say.”

Green is saying that Robertson didn't keep that same energy when they met face-to-face, and it would honestly be surprising to see how their next interaction would go with all of this in the air now.

Draymond Green responds to Oscar Robertson's comments

Draymond Green kept his clapback at Oscar Robertson going during his podcast, saying that he thought the NBA Hall of Famer's comments were interesting, but he still wanted to have respect for his elders.

“Quite frankly, being great at something when skill is involved doesn’t necessarily mean the knowledge matches the greatness of that skill,” Green said. “And I think in basketball, that’s often misconstrued. You see a guy with great skill, and you think, ‘Yo, that guy’s got great skill.' In turn, you give that guy respect because of the skill, but the knowledge ain’t really there. That happens all the time in what we do.”

Everybody knew it was only a matter of time until Green responded to someone coming at him, the only question was when he was actually going to respond.