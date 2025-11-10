SAN FRANCISCO– The Golden State Warriors have had a hard time mustering up energy and effort at a consistent level through the early portion of this season. It's what Draymond Green pointed to when the defense failed to stop the Denver Nuggets, and it's what Steve Kerr has emphasized needing more of, especially in winnable games. But if there's one guy who hasn't had a problem with that, it's been second-round rookie Will Richard.

In the Warriors' 114-83 win over the Indiana Pacers, a game that looked dicier than the 31-point difference indicates, Richard came off the bench to give the Dubs 15 points on 4-of-8 from the field, 7-of-8 from the free throw line, and a +19 plus/minus in 19 minutes. Golden State couldn't find separation from the undermanned and depleted Pacers coming off a back-to-back. But Richard's stretch at the start of the fourth quarter gave Golden State a good combination of defense, IQ, and hustle, helping the team to a game-deciding 21-11 run.

After the game, veteran center Al Horford, who was also a big part of the run to knock off the fiesty Pacers, talked about the energy Richard brings when he gets into the game.

“It's amazing because he'll go from not playing or not having any stretch. And then when he comes in, he's ready,” Horford said. “He's cutting, he's hitting threes, he's getting on the break, he's defending; he does a little bit of everything. I've been very impressed with his maturity and how he's been able to handle all the tasks that we throw at him because it's very unpredictable.”

Over the last three games, the shooting guard from Florida has averaged 19.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 2.0 assists on 40.0% from distance. In his post-game presser, Richard talked about the pride he takes in making an impact whenever he checks in.

“Just making an impact, whether that's on the offensive or defensive end. Spreading the floor and doing stuff like that,” Richard said. “I grew up watching the Warriors, so for me, Steph and Dray and all of them, they made my childhood. So I feel like every time I'm on the court, I need to pay that back by going out there and playing as hard as I can.”

Warriors' rookie Will Richard at the podium tonight. Credited his teammates and past coaches for the success he's had this season. Over the last 3 games, the 2nd rounder from Florida has averaged 19.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists on 40.0% from distance.

How Will Richard has climbed into Steve Kerr's rotation

It's hard for a second-round rookie to make headway into a contending team's rotation. Especially in a system as complex and intricate as Steve Kerr's. But Richard's been more than up to the task, understanding his role and operating seamlessly and intuitively next to Steph Curry and Jimmy Butler.

“Early on in camp, you could see he really knew how to play. He’s constantly making the right cut, the right pass, he’s solid,” Kerr explained. “His fundamentals are fantastic; you can see all the experience he's had in big games. Will, he's a ball player, and we're excited to have him. He's going to contribute quite a bit for us this year.”

A big part of why Richard's picked up the Warriors' system so quickly is his experience at Florida. Richard spent four years in college, his freshman year at Belmont, and the rest helping the Gators contend in March. Richard played a huge part of Florida's national championship run just months before joining the Warriors. Those are the big games, the high leverage situations, Kerr points to whenever he's asked why Richard's come along so fast.

But for Butler, he cited the 22-year-old's curiosity and IQ as to why he's been able to make an impact for the Warriors.

“He's hella smart,” Butler said.

“But the thing I love most about Will is his ability to listen. You tell him what to do to the best of his ability, he’s going to do it. Whether it's on offense or it's on defense. It's really hard to try to please everybody. Because you could be told five things from five different people. And he's the type of human being that's going to try to do all five of those things everybody is telling him. They could totally contradict each other. But he's a hella fye listener, and whatever you tell him to do, he understands it's to win. So he's going to do it, and he just looks incredible.”

More Will Richard praise, this time from Jimmy Butler: "He's hella smart. But the thing I love most about Will is his ability to listen. You tell him what to do to the best of his ability, he's going to do it." Richard finished with 15 points and a +19 plus/minus.

Richard's role on the Warriors moving forward

As Kerr said, Richard has climbed his way into the Warriors' rotation moving forward. But how many minutes he'll get on a night on a night to night basis will depend on the matchup. While he's already leapfrogged Gary Payton II and Gui Santos in the pecking order to a degree, the Warriors are a team that changes its rotation depending on the matchup. Kerr's gone on the record about how Payton plays better when Curry's on the floor, so with the two-time MVP returning to the fold, things could change.

And things will definitely get interesting once De'Anthony Melton fully recovers from ACL surgery. Will Kerr lean on the veteran Melton's experience, or will he continue to ride the hot hand with the ascending Richard? For as impressive as Richard has looked, he's still a rookie. He'll have a couple of moments here and there where his youth shows. In important games, it's far more likely Kerr trusts a guy like Melton, who's been in playoff games.

Regardless, it's clear Richard's an NBA-caliber player. That's already far and above what they were expecting of him as a second-rounder.

“I'm just impressed with how quick he's picking everything up. How used to he's getting playing in the NBA,” Horford continued. “Because it's not an easy transition. And to be a part of a team that's a veteran team, he's coming in and finding his way. It's not that simple, you know? If you're on a bad team and doing those things, it's kind of expected. To be on a contending team like us and doing what he's doing, that's impressive.”

Asked Al Horford about how Will Richard can change the vibe of a game with his energy off the bench: "I've been very impressed with his maturity and how he's been able to handle all the tasks thrown at him." Emphasized how hard that is to do as a rookie on a contending team.

As Horford and Butler gushed about, Richard's IQ and curiosity will take him far in this league moving forward.