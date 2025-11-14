Golden State Warriors veteran forward Draymond Green addressed Jonathan Kuminga’s recent move out of the starting lineup, offering a straightforward perspective on the situation. As the Warriors (7–6) continue their six-game road trip with a Friday night NBA Cup matchup against the San Antonio Spurs (8–3) at 9:30 p.m. ET on Prime Video, Green used his podcast to clarify what he believes is being misunderstood about Kuminga’s benching.

Speaking on The Draymond Green Show, the four-time NBA champion said he understands why the decision might seem controversial but insisted it should not be overblown.

“I think JK has been playing really well, so to go out of the starting lineup it kind of sucks,” Green said. “But I think also people make starting and coming off the bench sometimes more than what it really is. When you look at JK, if you’re going to play similar minutes and you’re going to have an increased role in the offense, then you have to kind of decide, what puts me in the better position to succeed.”

Green rejected the idea that Kuminga, 23, was being unfairly blamed for the Warriors’ inconsistent start.

“I know because everyone loves a good drama, everybody is saying he’s being the scapegoat,” Green continued. “There is no scapegoat. We’re 13 games in.”

He went on to emphasize that championship-level teams do not operate with scapegoats or panic early in the season. “In game 12, if you know what it takes to win a championship, there’s not scapegoat in game 12,” Green said. “Also, when you’re not front runners and you’re champions, there is no scapegoat anyway.”

Draymond Green’s remarks come as Jonathan Kuminga faces injury setback vs. Spurs

Kuminga has been one of Golden State’s most dynamic young players this season, averaging 13.8 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 2.8 assists while shooting 47.8% from the field and 32.4% from three-point range in 27.7 minutes per game. He has started 12 of 13 contests this year but was limited to just 12 minutes in Wednesday’s 125–120 win over San Antonio, going scoreless on one shot attempt while grabbing four rebounds before exiting with an injury.

The team later announced that Kuminga has been ruled out for Friday’s rematch due to bilateral knee patellar tendonitis. His absence further tests a Warriors rotation already adjusting to lineup changes early in the season.

Green, meanwhile, finished Wednesday’s game with six points, five rebounds, four assists, and a steal while shooting 1-for-10 from the field and 0-for-7 from three-point range across 27 minutes. Through 12 games, the 35-year-old is averaging 7.8 points, 5.5 assists, and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 41.6% from the field and 38% from beyond the arc in 28 minutes per contest.

As the Warriors prepare to face the Spurs again, Green’s comments reflect the veteran leadership and championship perspective that have long defined Golden State’s locker room — emphasizing composure, accountability, and the importance of long-term vision over short-term noise.