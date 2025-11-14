Jimmy Butler called himself out after the Golden State Warriors were trampled by the Oklahoma City Thunder by 24 points on Tuesday. He admitted that he had to lessen his turnovers, while also challenging his teammates to do better as well.

Butler's blunt message was heard loud and clear, as the Warriors completed a come-from-behind win over the San Antonio Spurs, 125-120, on Wednesday and improved to 7-2.

The 35-year-old Butler was instrumental in the victory, tallying 28 points, including 5-of-7 shooting from long distance, six rebounds, eight assists, and three steals. He had zero turnovers.

The veteran wingman, however, deflected credit and pointed out the strategy that primarily helped them beat the Spurs and survive the triple-double of Victor Wembanyama.

“Give the ball to 30 (Stephen Curr), and get out of the way,” said Butler in a report from NBC Sports Bay Area's Dalton Johnson.

“The talent will create the disadvantage, and I think that’s what we focused on tonight. Give the ball to Steph, get out of the way, and let Steph do what he’s been doing for so many years in this league, and good things happen.”

Safe to say, it worked. Curry finished with a season-high 46 points on 13-of-25 shooting from the field, five rebounds, five assists, and two steals. It was a huge bounce-back game for the two-time MVP, who only scored 11 points in their defeat to the Thunder as he was bothered by a cold.

Despite the short turnaround, the 37-year-old Curry recovered for the battle in San Antonio and put up another memorable performance.

“He’s going to do what he does. It’s our job, everybody else, to do what we’re supposed to do. The role players are the ones who are really going to win, and I’m one of those as well,” added Butler.

The Warriors and the Spurs will meet again on Friday.