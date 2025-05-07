The Golden State Warriors won Game 1 on the road against the Minnesota Timberwolves 99-88 on Tuesday night. Unfortunately, the win came at a cost; Stephen Curry's hamstring. Buddy Hield and Jimmy Butler were able to guide their team to the win, but Curry's exit early in the second quarter left them walking away concerned instead of elated.

The veteran guard will do everything he can to play in Game 2 but won't play in Thursday night's game for Golden State.

Despite the bad news, the Warriors appear ready to roll with the punches. Curry will stay with the team in Minnesota and begin his rehab with Rick Celebrini immediately, according to Athletic reporter Anthony Slater.

While a timetable for his return is unknown, the Warriors will have to adjust to playing without him. They did a good job in Game 1 after he went down with his injury, maintaining a solid lead. Butler stepped up as the primary scoring option while Hield stepped into Curry's role, nailing five three-pointers on his way to a team-high 24 points. It was a bounce back performance after his wardrobe malfunction delayed the start of the game between Golden State and Minnesota.

Game 1 went their way, but the Warriors can't expect Minnesota to not adjust. Head coach Chris Finch doesn't have to worry about Curry in Game 2 and will focus on Butler.

Luckily for Curry, this injury is the first soft tissue one he has suffered in more than six years. Fans held their breath as he limped down the court after tweaking his hamstring. Mercifully, he walked back to the locker room under his own power.

Even with their leader on the floor, the Warriors have their work cut out for them against the Timberwolves. Anthony Edwards and Co. took out LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round in dominant fashion. They are one of the NBA's dangerous playoff teams standing in the way of Curry and Draymond Green's fifth championship.