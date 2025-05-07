In a hilarious sequence in the first quarter, Buddy Hield realized that he had put on the wrong pair of shorts and even asked the officials for a pause in the action just so he could get his wardrobe mishap sorted out. Befuddlingly, the Golden State Warriors guard's request was granted and did not come at any cost (be it a delay of game or a timeout). It was a funny moment, as the look on Hield's face when he realized his blunder was golden.

Hield had to be taken off the game for Gary Payton II, although he did return after three game minutes had elapsed. In the end, Hield's blunder caused no harm, no foul, other than, perhaps, the embarrassment of having to go back to the locker room to put on the correct pair of shorts.

It was easy for Hield to point fingers, however, regarding who's to blame for his wardrobe mishap, with the Warriors sharpshooter placing the blame on his good pal Jimmy Butler.

“Jimmy switched them out, and that's what happened. It's Jimmy's fault,” Hield said in a hilariously deadpan manner during his postgame presser.

"Jimmy switched them out, and that's what happened." Buddy Hield says Jimmy Butler is at fault for his wardrobe mishap 😂 (via @NBCSWarriors)pic.twitter.com/drvckwYxDR — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) May 7, 2025 Expand Tweet

Hield and Butler have been bantering with each other ever since the latter arrived on the Warriors squad via trade three months ago. And this is simply another chapter in their endless back-and-forth that has the vibes in the Dubs' locker room at an all-time high.

These two will have to lock in on the court moving forward, however, especially with Stephen Curry nursing a hamstring injury at present. But that has never been an issue for these two, as they seem to feed off the comedic chemistry that they have and translate it into on-court results.

Jimmy Butler and Buddy Hield's one-two punch lead Warriors in Game 1

The Warriors were in desperate need of any shot-creation with Stephen Curry having to exit Game 1 early due to a hamstring injury. And after a slow start to the game, Buddy Hield came alive, scoring 22 of his 24 points in the second half to lead the team in scoring in a 99-88 victory over the Timberwolves.

Perhaps wearing the correct pair of shorts must have given Hield back the powers he wielded during Game 7 against the Houston Rockets. This is the version of Hield that the Warriors will need, especially in Game 2 when Curry is unlikely to make his return just yet from his hamstring issue.