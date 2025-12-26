At 2-13, the Las Vegas Raiders are playing for pride at this point in the season. But for their Week 17 battle against the New York Giants and potential beyond, the Raiders will be without their biggest star.

Pass rusher Maxx Crosby has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup with a knee injury, via Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. He has been battling through it all season, but the Raiders decided it was in their best interest to have him rest.

Crosby disagrees with the decision, as a rift may be forming between player and team. After being told of Las Vegas' decision, the defensive end left the building, via Jay Glazer of Fox Sports. It's a situation both sides will need to smooth over going into the offseason.

With the Raiders struggling to compete, Crosby has consistently been the focus of trade rumors. However, Las Vegas has been reluctant to deal their star, and the pass rusher has continued to preach his devotion to the franchise. Perhaps this moment tips the scales. Regardless, it'll be one of the biggest talking points surrounding the Raiders' looming rebuild.

Article Continues Below

From Las Vegas' point of view, they're out of the playoff race and playing Crosby when he is injured could only make things worse. They also wouldn't mind losing to the Giants for a better draft pick.

But Crosby sees things differently. Despite his injury and the team's record, he still wants to compete. He believes he is healthy enough to be on the gridiron and wants to suit up with his teammates.

That won't be happening in Week 17. There's a chance he's held out for Week 18 too. Crosby's status with the Raiders is at least a bit murkier entering their Giants matchup.